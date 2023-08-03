The Cost of Buying a House Around the World: From Monaco to Havana, See How Prices Compare

Title: NetCredit Study Reveals Housing Affordability in Global Capitals

Subtitle: Monaco Tops the List as the Most Expensive, Havana Offers the Cheapest Housing

Do you know how much it costs to buy a house in other countries of the world? Would you dare to invest if it were more or less within your reach? A recent study conducted by online lender NetCredit provides valuable insights on the median home prices in 73 capitals around the world, comparing them to the income of local residents.

NetCredit’s analysis was based on over 800,000 properties listed online in these capitals and involved calculating the average house price and price per square meter (m2) for each city. To determine affordability, the study also collected data on the average monthly net salary for each capital from the collaborative website numbeo.com. This information was then used to calculate the number of years an average worker would need to work to purchase a median-value home.

The findings of the study revealed some interesting trends. Monaco, the exclusive principality located on the Mediterranean coast, emerged as the most expensive housing market in the world, with the average price of a house reaching a staggering $4.4 million, or approximately $52,000 per square foot. The high demand for these exclusive properties among billionaires, along with tax advantages, security, and a luxurious lifestyle, has contributed to the rising prices. Strict regulations on new urban projects have further fueled the upward trajectory of housing prices in the country. In fact, the study revealed that an inhabitant of Monaco would need to work for 71.9 years to save enough money to afford a house.

On the other end of the affordability spectrum, Pretoria, the capital of South Africa, was found to have the best housing affordability, with the average home costing just 4.7 times the average wage.

Singapore, the city-state in Southeast Asia known for limited land availability and a high population density, recorded an average residential property price of $1.3 million. The strong demand for housing fueled by the booming economy and government regulations ensuring access to the market for local citizens contribute to the high prices. An average person in Singapore would need 25.9 annual salaries to purchase their own home.

Seoul, the capital of South Korea, has become one of the most attractive and expensive housing destinations in the region, with an average housing price of $921,600. This translates to an average Korean worker needing to save their entire annual salary for 30.4 years to buy a residence.

The study found that Havana, the capital of Cuba, offers the cheapest housing among the 73 capitals analyzed. The average price for a residential property in Havana is around $40,569 or $234 per square meter. However, analysts argue that the NetCredit report may have underestimated the affordability, as houses can be found in Havana for less than $25,000. The Cuban market has experienced a decline in prices as homeowners resort to auctioning off their homes in order to emigrate.

The research provides valuable insights into the global housing markets and highlights the challenges faced by residents in various capitals. The data showcases the significant gaps in housing affordability across different countries and sheds light on the years of work required to own a median-value home.