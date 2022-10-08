Home World The cost of iPhone 14 parts has increased by 20% compared with 13: Apple can still make more than 5,000 yuan by selling one – yqqlm
The cost of iPhone 14 parts has increased by 20% compared with 13: Apple can still make more than 5,000 yuan by selling one – yqqlm

Original title: iPhone 14 parts cost increased by 20% compared with 13: Apple can still make more than 5,000 yuan by selling one

In 2022, due to inflation, logistics and commodity raw materials, the cost of electronic products will rise to varying degrees, and Apple’s iPhone 14 is no exception. The Japanese dismantling shows that the cost of components of the iPhone 14 series mobile phones has increased by 20% compared with the iPhone 13. %about.

According to reports, a dismantling report in Japan shows that, taking the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max as an example, the total cost of its components is about US$501, which is US$60 higher than the previous generation iPhone 13 Pro Max, an increase of about 20%.

Since the Pro Max line was first introduced in 2018, the cost of components has been in the $400 to $450 range, and this time the iPhone 14 Pro Max jumps straight to over $500.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max prices in the U.S. market have not risen, and they still start at $1,099, which will squeeze Apple’s profits.

It is reported that the cost increase of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is mainly related to the A16 chip. Although compared with last year’s A15, the increase is not large, but the cost has reached 110 US dollars, which is 2.4 times that of the A15. This part of the increase is the key to the increase in the total cost.

Of course, the above cost is only the BOM material cost, and the total cost of the manufacturer also includes R&D, logistics, etc., but no matter from which aspect, the profitability of Apple’s iPhone is unmatched by Android manufacturers.

