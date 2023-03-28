Tuesday the Council of the European Union has approved the regulation that from 2035 will ban the registration in EU countries of vehicles powered by petrol or diesel. The ban is one of the most important steps of the so-called Green Deal, the European Union’s ambitious plan against climate change.

The approval by the Council – a body made up in this case of all the energy and environment ministers of the governments of the Union – had been given for days as a formality, after an agreement was found on Saturday to convince one of the the most skeptical countries in this regard, Germany.