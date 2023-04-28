Brunei is the country with the smallest public debt in the world: it is worth1.9 percent of its Gross Domestic Product, very little compared to the average of other countries and above all compared to that of the most indebted countries, such as Japan, which has a debt of over 200 per cent of GDP, and Italy, which has it at 142 percent.

Brunei is a small Southeast Asian country that bases its fortune on huge reserves of gas and oil, and this is one of the reasons for its very low debt, but not only.

In theory, a low public debt-to-GDP ratio is not necessarily an indicator of a healthy and prosperous economy: the state may not have debt because it does not spend on services for citizens and does not invest. But this is not the case in Brunei, where citizens have access to remarkable services, such as totally free health care and education, although there are no income taxes or high debt to finance them. The high standard of living also serves to guarantee the stability of one of the few absolute monarchies still existing in the world: that of Brunei in particular is an Islamic monarchy which applies sharia, the set of legislative and moral principles deduced from Islamic sacred texts and which in Brunei are applied in a very rigid way, considerably influencing the life of citizens. Brunei is an unfree state, whose harshly authoritarian rule is often contested by the international community.

Brunei is a small country both in terms of territory and resident population: it is more or less as large as Liguria and has about 445,000 inhabitants, one hundred thousand less than Genoa. It was a British protectorate but essentially very autonomous and always detached from the events and affairs of neighboring Malaysia: it was the only Malaysian state that did not want to join the Federation of Malaysia in 1963. In 1984 it then obtained full independence from Great Britain.

Brunei has huge oil deposits and 90 percent of its GDP comes from crude oil exports, which ensure substantial revenues for companies and the state. In this way, the public sector has accumulated large reserves of money and foreign currency, with which to manage imports and with which to finance public services to citizens without having to resort to debt.

The economy is essentially centered on the export of oil, but for some years the government has also been trying to diversification and to develop the private sector outside the oil industry, which cannot guarantee the maintenance of the state forever, especially if the world gradually reduces the use of polluting energy sources. For years the state has been financing infrastructure and expanding international commercial networks: it is building roads and bridges, as well as financing energy projects to attract foreign capital and encourage the production of alternative energies; it also wants to boost manufacturing and industry, as well as make the country a research, certification and export center for food, medicines and cosmetics.

The country’s economy is still very small, but manages to guarantee a rather high standard of living for citizens, who do not pay any type of income tax but who can count on totally free healthcare, free education up to university , on numerous jobs in the public sector and on very favorable housing policies, with many public housing and with the possibility of obtaining soft loans guaranteed by the state.

The current Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has been in office since 1964, when his father abdicated: in the early days of his reign the sultan attempted to modernize the institution of the sultanate, making it more like a centralized government than a court. After independence he appointed himself prime minister and in 1991 he introduced a new model of monarchy which presented the monarch as the defender of the faith.

In 2013, the modernization process stopped. The sultan decided to introduce the sharia in the penal code of Brunei, i.e. to adapt the laws and penalties to the set of ethical and moral principles that can be inferred from Islamic sacred texts. The consequence was that the following year the first laws had already entered into force which provided for, among other things, more severe penalties for specific crimes, including behavior considered indecent, pregnancies outside of wedlock and failure to attend Friday prayers.

In 2019, the sultan had also attempted to introduce a very harsh law against adultery and homosexual sex, which would have eventually imposed the death penalty by stoning. There were huge protests all over the world, which had such a remarkable resonance that the sultan decided not to apply the death penalty for these cases for the moment.

