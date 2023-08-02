The coup d’état in Niger is the last piece of the “Russian belt” in central Africa. The putschists? Trained by the USA

Il coup in Niger opens a new gate a Vladimir Putin in Africa. The general Abdourahmane Tchiani – head of the presidential guard and man behind the coup that ousted the president-elect on Wednesday Mohamed Bazoum – introduced himself to the country on TV as the new strongman and made a request for international support to which the Russian mercenary group Wagner he immediately replied. While there is no sign that Moscow or Wagner played a role in Bazoum’s ouster, the chaos presents an opportunity for Mosca in a country that is one of the world‘s largest producers of uranium.

Niger, a poor and rich uranium country, is located in the Sahelthe arid region south of the Sahara who faced growing insecurity amid the increasingly severe effects of the climate change, political instability not armed uprisings. The military takeover in Niger is the sixth in West Africa in less than three years, after those in Burkina Faso, Guinea e Maliand threatens to upend regional efforts to fight Islamist insurgencies by ad-affiliated groups al-Qaeda and allo Islamic state but also to stem Russian expansionism in Africa. Experts say there is no evidence Russia is behind the coup in Niger, where personal factors are seen as a more likely trigger. Tensions had steadily increased between Bazoum, who was under arrest at his residence, and the head of the presidential guard, General Tchiani. However, the demonstrations in Niamey, the assault on the French embassy, ​​the pro-Putin cartels tell us that Russia has positioned itself well as the emblem of anti-Western sentiment, and above all anti-French, in large parts of Africa. And that helps create other openings for the Kremlin.

In neighboring Mali, some 1,000 Wagner members replaced some 5,000 French soldiers who withdrew last year. Wagner is also an important presence in the Central African Republicwhere he protects the president Faustin-Archange Touadera, who on Sunday called a referendum aimed at extending his mandate. In the Sudan upset by the war between the two generals there are over two thousand men of the Wagner to protect the gold mines which are under concession to a company of the group of Prigozhin.

The coup in Niger now means that an unbroken line of countries stretching across Africa, from the Atlantic to the Red Sea, represents a Russian Belt, a band under Russian military control. Many are former French colonies, where a visceral anger at post-colonial meddling has increased support for coup plotters. Coup supporters waved Russian flags at Sunday Niamey and they hung one on the wall of the French embassy, ​​an echo of similar scenes in Burkina Faso and Mali, where Russian flags also emerged among people celebrating coups in 2021 and 2022.

The coup, the fifth in Niger since it gained independence from France in 1960, could deal a fatal blow to the country’s nascent democracy: it had its first peaceful and democratic transition of power only a few years ago, when President Mohamed Bazoum was taken into office by another president-elect. A powerful bloc of West African states has relationships suspended with Niger and authorized the possible use of force if the democratically elected president is not released and reinstated within a week. The ultimatum was delivered by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), France has warned that any attack on French citizens or its interests in Niger will provoke an “immediate and rigorous” reaction.

The mutineers claimed they overthrew Bazoum because he was unable to protect the nation from the rising jihadist violence. However, a statement appears to have served as a pretext for an acquisition that concerns more companies internal power struggles than the protection of the nation. It is clear that Niger has the most to lose if it moves away from the West and the millions of dollars in military assistance the international community has provided it thus far. On Saturday, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkhe said that the economic and security agreements that Niger has with the US – the two drone bases they serve as a hub in an archipelago of US outposts in West Africa – they depend on Bazoum’s release. Since 2012, the US has sent aid for 500 million dollars. The same position was taken by France. A shift in alliances could have important implications for Western countries and international bodies. The United Nations they had planned to use Niger as a logistics hub for the withdrawal of its 13,000-strong peacekeeping operation in Mali due to kick off later this year.

It is certainly remarkable then that many Nigerien army officers – who now seem to be turning their backs on the West – have been trained in the United States, such as General Moussa Salaou Barmou, head of the special operations forces and one of the leaders of the coup. Since 2012, US-trained officers have carried out at least six coups in neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali. They have also been involved in recent acquisitions in Gambia (2014), Guinea (2021), Mauritania (2008) and Niger (2023). “The main issues fueling the conflict in Niger and the Sahel in general are not of a military nature. They stem from people’s frustration with the povertythe legacy of colonialismthe corruption of the elite, the tensions and the political and ethnic injustices. However, rather than addressing these issues, the US government prioritized sending weapons and funding and training the region’s armed forces to wage their own wars on terror,” he explains Stephanie Savellco-director of the project Costs of War from Brown University and an expert on US military efforts in West Africa. “One of the hugely negative consequences has been to build up the region’s security forces at the expense of other government institutions and this is certainly a factor in the series of coups we have seen in Niger, Burkina Faso and elsewhere in recent years.”

The head of Wagner Prigozhin also arrived to offer his help to the coup plotters, according to whom his private military company is able to quickly deal with situations like the one in Niamey. Hundreds of his mercenaries are already in neighboring Mali, at the invitation of the military junta, to face an Islamist insurgency that is strongest in the area where the borders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger meet.