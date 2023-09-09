The coup in Gabon – Le blog des Camerounaiseries

The majority of Cameroonians congratulated the military overthrow that took place in Gabon. But after careful consideration, was it indeed a coup?

The military overthrow in Gabon

On the morning of Wednesday, August 30, a group of soldiers appeared in front of presidential television antennas to announce the dissolution of the institutions. The spokesperson for this small group (made up of members of the Gabonese Republican Guard) also announced the cancellation of the elections, and the establishment of a committee for the transition and restoration of institutions (CTRI). In the process, General Brice Oligui Nguema was carried in triumph through the streets of Libreville, in front of a cheering crowd.

This “coup d’état” was perceived by the majority of Africans as salutary, since Ali Bongo’s proclaimed victory was very controversial. The former Gabonese president was criticized for his inability to retain power, having suffered a stroke since October 24, 2018, and who was accused of ruling the country by proxy.

It is therefore a wave of enthusiasm that has spread throughout the continent, without any real condemnation from the international community. A “legitimate” coup had just overthrown a president longevicrateand we hoped that the CTRI would finally position Gabon in the straight line of democracy…

“Good” coups in Africa

If I speak of popular jubilation, it is because there are also coups d’état which are very popular. For example, we saw military overthrows in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Guinea Conakry, which were paradoxically applauded by the populations of these same countries.

This is because, in fact, most of our so-called “democratic” regimes are only democratic in appearance. For the case of Gabon for example, we were in a lineage which had lasted for fifty-six years already, with the father who reigned for forty-two years (1967-2009), and the son who has just been debunked after fourteen years of uninterrupted judiciary (2009-2023). Worse, we had an entire Republic (around two million souls) which was governed by a small clique of individuals, belonging either to the same family or to the Haut-Ogooué region. And there is no need to remind you that African leaders often have the gift of enriching themselves quite unreasonably…

Good coups d’état are therefore those which make it possible to overthrow a plenipotentiary who could never leave on his own, since he is a master in the art of marvelously tampering with elections. Ali Bongo, for example, took the trouble to cut off the internet during the electoral vote, to ban international observers, to establish a curfew, to close territorial borders and block airspace, to have the results proclaimed at 4 a.m. when all the Gabonese people were still dozing, and “his” Constitutional Court quietly designated him as the winner with 64.27% of the votes…

The case of Cameroon

Why does no one want to talk about Cameroon? When I ask my neighbors if what happened in Gabon could also happen again in Cameroon, they answer me simultaneously « Non ! » And yet it is crystal clear that we are almost in the same configuration…

Here in Cameroon, we have a president who will soon be in power for forty-one years. We have a senile head of state, who clearly no longer possesses the same freshness as at the age of 49, when he came to power. We have clandestine clans that ostensibly compete to position themselves for succession. We have corrupters of public wealth, billionaire soldiers, hoarders of colossal loot who are fueling the Anglophone crisis in the North-West and South-West, in short, all the necessary ingredients for a cocktail of clashes which promise to be explosive .

Why does no one want to talk about Paul Biya? His protectors continue to claim that he is the man for the job, but we know that they immediately back down when they are in private. We continue to present this decrepit nonagenarian as being the future candidate for 2025, when it would not be his son Franck Biya who would be hereditarily put into orbit (well, well, like in Gabon). We live with hints of tribal frustrations, with land disputes that risk plunging us into a very, very serious land crisis, and into widespread poverty that will soon rid us of our eternal resilience.

Because yes, what is happening in Gabon cannot be ruled out from happening again here in Cameroon…

Coup d’état or coup d’état?

But in reality, was it really a coup?

Because if you look closely, it would seem more like a game of musical chairs. We would rather have witnessed a palace revolution, disguised against the backdrop of the restoration of democratic order, and the Gabonese people would have been fooled without having gotten their money’s worth…

Can we really speak of a coup d’état when, just a few hours after taking power, General Brice Oligui Nguema was already expressing himself cheerfully through the columns of the newspaper Le Monde ? Can we really speak of a putsch, of overthrow or even of alternation, when the new strong man is the son of the cousin of the former president Omar Bongo, when he comes from the same region as the president he supposedly “overthrown”, and that he is an integral part of the administrative elite that ruled Gabon for several decades?

And then, if this transitional committee was really there for the refoundation and the transition, why did it not recount the results, and proclaim the name of the real winner of these recent presidential elections? Why dissolve all institutions, and then restore them only so that the general-president can immediately take the oath of office? What credibility can we give to this type of movement?

And in the end, we are no longer fools. This is a clan from the same clique which overthrew another clan from the same clique, to definitively take power for itself. General Oligui Nguema had his way into the mysteries of the seaside palace, he who was the head of the presidential guard. He is also said to be very close to the deposed president’s sister, the very sulphurous Pascaline Bongo. And there is no doubt that the “transition” of which he is responsible will clearly be longer than the duration of an ordinary presidential mandate…

Malika Bongo, the daughter of Ali Bongo, congratulated the new president Brice Oligui Nguema on Twitter. Source: Twitter /CC-BY

The state scoop in Gabon

So the majority of Cameroonians (including my friend Pierre La Paix Ndamè) congratulated the military overthrow that took place in Gabon. But after much reflection, was this indeed a coup d’état?

Gabon’s coup! The winner of the presidential election is called Albert Ondo Ossa69 years old, but the new president of Gabon is called Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, aged 48.

France’s coup! Because despite appearances, this simulacrum of overthrow seems to have been orchestrated by the metropolis, which absolutely wanted to preserve its politico-economic interests in this area.

The coup d’état in Gabon is worrying news that could happen again in Cameroon, even if each of my neighbors prefers to repeat that “This is totally impossible!” »

Because we have a president who is completely tired, we have an electoral code that is inequitable and unjust, and we live under a regime that is minimally very repressive. We have no chance of achieving change through the ballot box, moreover we do not even have the simple freedom of demonstration.

So yes, a coup in Cameroon can no longer be ruled out…

Ecclesiastes DEUDJUIthere was no coup d’état in Gabon

