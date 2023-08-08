The coup in Niger will favor the Wagner group, says the US secretary of state

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, interviewed by BBC He said the July 26 coup d’état in Niger, West Africa, will have among its main consequences an expansion of the influence of Russia and the Russian mercenary group Wagner. According to Blinken, the Wagner group could take advantage of the political crisis to expand further in the African region of the Sahel, where Niger is located. Blinken alluded to the fact that the Wagner group already has a strong presence in other African states in the area where coups have recently been implemented, and said, “Every single place this Wagner group has gone there have been death, destruction and exploitation”.

Blinken said he ruled out that either the Wagner group or Russia actively instigated the coup in Niger, but he believes both benefited from it. He didn’t give further details about it, but some have been released in recent days rumors on possible requests for help made by the Nigerien military junta to the Wagner group, probably during a visit to Mali by a junta leader.

Mali is one of the African countries where the Wagner group is most deeply rooted, although it is not the only one: mercenaries are also very present in Burkina Faso and in the Central African Republic. Both in Mali and in Burkina Faso the presence of mercenaries has also intensified following the coups carried out in recent years. Precisely on these grounds a few days ago also the president of Niger deposed by the coup, Mohamed Bazoum, had expressed strong concerns regarding the possible expansion of Russian influence in the country, precisely through the Wagner group.

One of the features that most distinguished the coup in Niger were the demonstrations of support for Russia, accompanied by strong anti-French sentiments (Niger is a former French colony and France has remained very present on the territory, in recent years mainly with military activities to counter jihadism). In the days immediately following they were circulate several images of junta supporters waving placards or chanting slogans against France. Many of them cheered Russia, waving Russian flags or placards reading “Down with France, long live Putin”.

Niger had remained one of the few countries still governed by a president close to Western governments, and for this reason was considered a sort of «last hope of the West» for the fight against jihadism in that part of Africa.

