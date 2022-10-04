Are the Totti & Ilary stars and stripes? More or less and according to rumors, even their love story would be about to have an epilogue very similar to that of the Roman couple most loved by Italian fans and spectators.

Football star Tom Brady and his wife, former model Giselle Bundchen, get divorced. Both would hire divorce lawyers. Page Six reports it. For a couple of months the two had been living apart, now they will seek an agreement to divide an empire worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

He, 45, an icon of football and still in business, after announcing his retirement; she, 42, was the woman who officially always appeared at her husband’s side, even when the first rumors had already circulated, two years ago, about a difficult cohabitation.

The two have two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. He is also the father of Jack, 15, born of the relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, from whom he separated in 2006, when she was pregnant in the third month.