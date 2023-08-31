The Courage for Peace: International Gathering in Berlin Promotes Unity and Dialogue Among Religions

“The Courage for Peace” Gathering to Take Place in Berlin to Promote Unity and Peace

Berlin, Germany – A three-day gathering titled “The Courage for Peace” is set to take place in Germany’s capital city, Berlin, from September 10 to 12 this year. The event aims to bring together men and women of all religions and cultures to discuss the path towards a future characterized by peace and unity, inspired by the spirit of Assisi.

Organized by the St. Egidio community in collaboration with the Catholic Church and the Evangelical Church of Berlin, this gathering marks the 37th event held in the “Spirit of Assisi” since Pope John Paul II first prayed with leaders of the world‘s major religions. Under the theme of rejecting war, representatives of all major religions will join forces to address the pressing issues faced by the world today.

In an era marked by escalating conflicts and division, along with growing concerns surrounding inequality, poverty, and the ecological crisis, the importance of envisioning and constructing a different future becomes increasingly evident. The organizers emphasize the need for courage in promoting harmonious coexistence, dialogue, and solidarity on all levels.

The choice of Berlin as the host city holds great symbolic significance. Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Sant’Egidio community, explains that “Berlin’s example carries hope for the future, particularly in times when walls seem to rise and polarization intensifies. The downfall of barriers in Berlin, facilitated by the power of democracy, dialogue, and patience, holds valuable lessons for opening channels of peace.”

The event will commence on the afternoon of September 10, followed by a series of 20 forums starting the next day. These forums will cover various topics, including the environmental crisis, immigration, religious dialogue, globalization, and disarmament. Participants from 33 countries worldwide, as well as delegations from Christian churches, Islam, Judaism, and other religions, will partake in these discussions.

Distinguished figures expected to be present at the gathering include German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Grand Imam of Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, Italian Bishop Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the chairman of the congregation Pinchas Goldschmidt, and Mar Awa Royel, the Patriarch of the Assyrian Church hailing from Iraq.

The closing ceremony, scheduled for the afternoon of September 12, will feature the reading of a message from Pope Francis, along with an appeal for peace from leaders of the world‘s major religions.

