The courage of Viktoriya Amelina in search of the truth and in defense of Ukrainian culture

When you wrote that you would be in Venice in May, a minute later I had taken the train tickets. We had last seen each other in Kyjiv in the summer of 2021, then the war threw all our plans away, but we spoke with short messages because there was no need for long messages. You started writing poetry, instead before you only wrote prose, you also said it in one of the verses: «I don’t write poetry / I write prose / But the reality of war / eats punctuation». You sent them to me one evening in May 2022, when we were about to close the anthology of “Poets of Ukraine” and then with Alessandro we chose two poems and the editor Elisabetta Risari chose yours to put on the back cover .

In Venice you told me that you were looking for the book in bookstores, even though you already had your own copy. We didn’t see each other in the summer of 2022 because you were around, you were elusive, full of energy, a desire for justice and also for love. Even going to gather evidence of war crimes committed by the Russians, you always found time to respond to messages, if I needed some accommodation in Lviv or Kyjiv. You found time to forward other poets’ poems for translation, you found time to go to Eastern Ukraine and abroad to collect awards, to speak to international audiences about your commitment to bring criminals to the dock.

An Italian publishing house was trying to find out more about your latest novel and you asked me if I still had that passage that I translated in 2018 to present to the Ukrainian community of Milan. That April day in Milan it was raining and I took a photo of you in front of the Duomo under an umbrella. If that umbrella could have protected you…

We planned what had to be translated first and what had to be translated next and how we would go on an Italian tour to present your novel. But we knew it would be difficult to squeeze a tour into your busy schedule. You had so many plans, you had won a scholarship to go to Paris to write for a year with a view of Montmartre and you were sorry to leave your beloved Ukraine, but at least you could have dedicated yourself to your son who saw you little in the last few months. You took him to Venice to show him the city that could vanish instead you vanished, leaving me that day spent together in Venice on the terrace of the apartment you rented. I exposed myself to the sun, letting the shade protect your fair skin and your cornfield hair.

I did the last week of classes at two universities with a red face and a lot of warmth in my heart after that day spent together in Venice. I didn’t know how to lie to you, in fact I didn’t hide any comma from you, finding your full understanding.

We talked about when we met in the summer of 2014 in a writing school in the Carpathians, when you were about to publish your first novel which you then came to present in Kyjiv.

In the office in Milan I still have seven copies of your second novel, and you joked that they were the last ones in circulation. You liked to joke, you had a light and contaminating sense of humor.

I was supposed to leave for Kyjiv in July and you told me you’d be around again and I wouldn’t find you. In the list of listed places, there was Kramatorsk, you had been there several times, because you were brave. You were brave enough to find the diary of the Ukrainian writer Volodymyr Vakulenko, who was killed by the Russians in the village of Kapitolivka. You dug the earth with your hands to find it. That’s how you were, you dug with your hands to get your words to their destination. You founded a literature festival in Ukrainian New York, almost on the old front line, whose office was bombed at the end of May 2023. You were angry, everything you were protecting, that you were creating Russians with your hands they came to cancel.

But not you.

Your greatness can never be canceled by a Russian rocket.

It’s so unbearable to scroll through social media and see your photos with your start and end dates, read all those words and give up on realizing that the person who isn’t there is really you. When I learned from a single post on Twitter that you had been injured in the Kramatorsk attack, I didn’t want to believe it and went to retrieve our chat on WhatsApp, where the last messages were: «I love you so much», «Me too», and then in disbelief at that absurd news, I wrote «Do live dear…». The message has reached you. Your answer is no.

