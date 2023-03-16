On Wednesday, the Court of Cassation overturned the sentences of Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Natale Hjorth, the two American citizens accused of the murder of carabiniere Mario Cerciello Rega which took place in Rome in July 2019 during an operation, and asked for a new process. It will serve to re-evaluate some of the disputed crimes: complicity in murder for Hjorth and resistance to a public official for Elder, material author of the murder of Cerciello Rega.

Cerciello Rega had been killed in the night between 25 and 26 July, when Elder and Hjorth, two Californian tourists, tried to buy drugs in Trastevere by turning to an intermediary, Sergio Brugiatelli, who in turn took them to a man who sold them a tablet of Tachipirina passing it off as a hard drug. Elder and Hjorth then stole Brugiatelli’s backpack and offered an exchange to get back the money they had already delivered. However, Cerciello Rega showed up at the meeting for the return of the backpack with a colleague, Andrea Varriale, after having received a report for the theft of the backpack. They were both unarmed and in plain clothes. During the meeting, a scuffle ensued in which Elder stabbed Cerciello Rega eleven times, killing him.

Elder and Hjorth were sentenced to life in the first instance, and then on appeal to 24 and 22 years in prison. The defense argues that at the time of Cerciello Rega’s murder, the two did not know that he was a law enforcement official and instead thought they had been attacked by two criminals, while according to the indictment, the two carabinieri immediately identified themselves as such.

