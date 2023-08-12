Home » The court rejected the police’s proposal to ban Nermin Sulejmanović from approaching his wife Info
Nermin Sulejmanović killed three people and wounded three more in a bloody feast in Gradačac. Bodybuilder and convicted criminal, who committed suicide at the end of that massacre, first killed his unmarried wife Nizama Hećimović, leaving their child in a pool of blood.

Later, he also killed two Turkish citizens, a father and a son, as is known, out of revenge for earlier unsettled accounts.

Nerma’s wife repeatedly reported domestic violence, and in the end she hid from him with the child at her aunt’s house, from where the abuser kidnapped her and took her to a cottage where he killed her.

In early August, Nizama, with bruises on her face and body, asked for help from the Tuzla Canton police. She was afraid to testify, she was just asking for help.

On August 7, the police asked the Municipal Court in Gradačac to prohibit Nermin Sulejmanović from approaching his wife Nizami, however, their request was not heard.

“The request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Turkey to impose the proposed protective measure prohibiting the harassment and stalking of a person exposed to violence and the protective measure of approaching the victim of violence is rejected, and the proceedings are suspended,” ruled the judge of the municipal court from Gradačac, Istraga.ba announced, and the portal had insight into the court’s decision.

Four days later there was bloodshed.

Nermin broadcast his wife’s murder live on Instagram, and at that time you could hear: “Come on, f…, tell me why you reported me to the police.”

(MONDO/Kurir)

