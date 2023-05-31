the crane of the camera “runs over” one and makes it fall – Corriere TV

Powder paint and banner attempted to disrupt a performance on Tv4
Live TV raid on the Swedish Tv4 channel: some climate activists entered the studio while a ballet from the “Let’s Dance” program, the Swedish version of “Dancing with the Stars”, was being performed. Armed with powder paint and a banner, they attempted to disrupt a performance.
After a few moments the two were stopped by studio security: one of the two was accidentally hit by the arm of the camera, fell and lost his glasses. The protesters were then removed from the studio and questioned by police.
May 31, 2023 – Updated May 31, 2023, 2:50 pm
