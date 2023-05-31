the crane of the camera “runs over” one and makes it fall – Corriere TV

Powder paint and banner attempted to disrupt a performance on Tv4

Live TV raid on the Swedish Tv4 channel: some climate activists entered the studio while a ballet from the “Let’s Dance” program, the Swedish version of “Dancing with the Stars”, was being performed. Armed with powder paint and a banner, they attempted to disrupt a performance.

After a few moments the two were stopped by studio security: one of the two was accidentally hit by the arm of the camera, fell and lost his glasses. The protesters were then removed from the studio and questioned by police.