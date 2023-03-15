Home World The craziest moments from the DNA show | Entertainment
World

The craziest moments from the DNA show | Entertainment

by admin
The craziest moments from the DNA show | Entertainment

Natalija Simović, host of the DNA show, revealed the craziest moments from the shoot

Izvor: Pink screenshot

Natalija Simović, host of the DNA show in which husbands seek to establish paternity, was a guest on Ognjen Amidžić’s AmiG show, where she revealed the craziest moments she experienced on the set.

Natalija, who recently attended the scene when her cousin slaps her daughter-in-law, revealed that there were moments when the hosts tried to “grope” her, but also which scenes are unforgettable for her.

“I have one who knows and doesn’t know how to count to 100, I had one husbandhe chased us out of the house and shouted “Ish, Ish, chickens”, he also chased me and my wifethen a slap comes through the curtain… I had spitting in the show, but the corona has passed, so let them spit,” Natalija said in the show.

Watch the clip:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  11/10 US Pandemic Update: Attention Parents!Infants hospitalized with Covid-19 on the rise, repeated infections increase risk of death

You may also like

Tijana Em became blonde | Fun

«Guilty of having danced in public without a...

Drone shot down, Orsini: “US-Russia crisis? For American...

Artificial intelligence is coming to Gmail and Google...

Declarations, records in the UK: it is also...

Le Monde – Beijing-led normalization of relations between...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 15 March...

Austria: 15-year-old girl missing, possibly kidnapped by Islamists

Marko Grujić cried after a missed chance in...

In Texas the ideal city of Elon Musk,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy