Natalija Simović, host of the DNA show, revealed the craziest moments from the shoot

Izvor: Pink screenshot

Natalija Simović, host of the DNA show in which husbands seek to establish paternity, was a guest on Ognjen Amidžić’s AmiG show, where she revealed the craziest moments she experienced on the set.

Natalija, who recently attended the scene when her cousin slaps her daughter-in-law, revealed that there were moments when the hosts tried to “grope” her, but also which scenes are unforgettable for her.

“I have one who knows and doesn’t know how to count to 100, I had one husbandhe chased us out of the house and shouted “Ish, Ish, chickens”, he also chased me and my wifethen a slap comes through the curtain… I had spitting in the show, but the corona has passed, so let them spit,” Natalija said in the show.

Watch the clip:

