①Russia:

– Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations: 4 people have died in the Crimea Bridge incident;

– Mass blackout in the Belgorod region of Russia due to shelling from the Ukrainian side;

– Putin signs presidential decree extending food counter-sanctions until the end of 2023;

-Russian Deputy Foreign Minister: The deepening of the participation of the United States and Europe in the conflict will force Russia to counterattack;

– Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova: Russia will respond quickly if Finland closes the Russian consulate general;

– The Russian Financial Services Authority added Facebook’s parent company to the list of terrorists;

②Ukraine:

– Multiple explosions in the Zaporozhye region;

–Ukrainian State Emergency Agency: 1 dead in Zaporozhye missile attack;

–Air defense sirens sounded throughout Ukraine;

– Ukraine’s Kyiv Oblast began to implement a rolling blackout system;

– explosions in the Kyiv and Khmelnitsky regions of Ukraine;

③ Countries and international organizations:

– Belarus announced a case to investigate Belarusian mercenaries involved in Ukrainian extremist organizations;

– Zaporozhye local officials: nuclear power plant units will not restart in the short term;

– The Russian President will hold a meeting with the Turkish President.