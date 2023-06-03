The crisis between Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Preselli: what happened

For some days, the rumor has been circulating that the love story between the influencers Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli is about to end. But is it really so? Even her mother is exposed.

The rumors about the hypothetical break between Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli they continue. According to the fans, in fact, the couple would be about to declare the end of the relationship, even if neither of the two influencers has said anything about it. The two have been together since 2020, since they met inside the house of Big Brother VIP. It was the fifth edition and he won Tommaso Zorziwhich became famous with Wealth several years ago, and today an accomplished television host.

The couple has always been characterized by a strong harmony, which was already noticed at the time of the reality show. Furthermore, both are very successful characters despite their young age: she is a highly sought after model, who became famous thanks to various beauty contests including Miss Italy, Tissues e Sweet Sardinia. He, on the other hand, took his first steps in the world of entertainment with Strip the newswhere he was the first “velino” man.

For several days, fans have been claiming that the two are in crisis and that they could even break up. For this, her mother intervened, Fariba Tehraniwho vented on social media.

Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli: mother Fariba asks for respect for privacy

Fariba Tehranimother of Julia Salemi (the influencer has origins Iranian) complained about the situation in a lengthy rant on Instagram. The woman did not give explanations about the sentimental situation of her daughter, but she asked fans to respect her privacy of her and her partner Pierpaolo Pretelli.

For days, in fact, the most curious fans have been trying in every way to find some more information, even arriving at molestation the lady on social media. “It seems disrespectful to me that people who have found my number through work or charity shopping keep texting or even calling me persistently!” he wrote on some stories he posted on Instagram.

Fariba Tehrani continued: “It’s absurd to invade our privacy! Either to speak ill of my Pier, or to ask indiscreet questions! Who really loves you does not invade! […] Even more absurd is that they also believe they are right, as well as disturbing by insisting on calling maybe even in messed up moments. They expect me to answer them as well. But do you think I come to break your soul and ask you about your family things?“.