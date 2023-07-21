The Crisis of the ‘Basic Basket’: Cuban Influencer Speaks Out

Title: Cuban Influencer Criticizes Government for Importing Basic Basket Amidst Economic Crisis

Subtitle: Nelson Álvarez highlights government mismanagement of key industries and dependence on tourism

Cuban influencer Nelson Álvarez, widely known as El Porfiao, criticized the government’s decision to import the ‘basic basket’ due to the country’s lack of productivity. In a statement on Wednesday, Álvarez questioned the merit of relying entirely on imports for essential commodities.

Álvarez pointed out the detrimental effects of dismantling the sugar industry, which had long been the primary source of income for Cuba’s economy. He criticized the government’s emphasis on backpacker tourism, leading to numerous vacant hotels. Álvarez argued that a country lacking entertainment options such as casinos and hippodromes would deter tourists, especially in comparison to renowned destinations like Cancun, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay.

Highlighting the government’s mismanagement, Álvarez condemned the appointment of military personnel without relevant skills or experience as ministers in the agriculture sector. This decision led to the destruction of the agriculture and tobacco industries, major contributors to Cuba’s economy. He pointed out that the consequences of these mistakes were unfairly borne by the Cuban people.

Álvarez further criticized past decisions that compromised the country’s economic stability, such as giving away sugar mills and industries. He emphasized the squandering of resources in futile wars, which only brought suffering to the Cuban population. Álvarez argued that these actions detracted from the development of the country and its food sovereignty.

The influencer questioned the effectiveness of blaming the U.S. blockade as a justification for the government’s failings and called for accountability. He highlighted the inadequacy of the current basic basket, comprising rice, sugar, minimal amounts of beans, low-quality oil, and unreliable coffee. Álvarez pointed out that the composition and availability of the basic basket varied across different regions of the country.

Expressing frustration, Álvarez emphasized the true meaning of “basic” in the context of the basket’s inadequacy. He stressed that the constant shortage of essential goods was leading to starvation among the Cuban people.

Álvarez also criticized the government’s delayed response to the economic crisis, stating that the bill for the country’s economic disaster should not be placed on the shoulders of the Cuban people. He urged the government to respect the intelligence of its citizens, citing the numerous rectification processes and inoperative assembly sessions that the population had endured.

In conclusion, Nelson Álvarez vehemently criticized the import-dependent approach of the Cuban government to meet basic needs, highlighting the mismanagement of key industries and the imposition extended over several decades.

