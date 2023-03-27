Home World The Croats arrived in Turkey without TWO – forwards from Dinamo and Hajduk miss an IMPORTANT duel! | Sport
The Croats arrived in Turkey without TWO – forwards from Dinamo and Hajduk miss an IMPORTANT duel!

The Croats arrived in Turkey without TWO – forwards from Dinamo and Hajduk miss an IMPORTANT duel!

Bruno Petković and Marko Livaja will not be available to Zlatko Dalić.

Izvor: Anadolija/Sergen Sezgin

The Croatian national football team arrived on Monday, where a day later, at 8:45 p.m., they will compete against Turkey in the second round of EURO 2024 qualifiers.

The match will be played on the impressive stadium of Bursasporand Bruno Petković and Marko Livaja will certainly not run onto the field of the beautiful football building.

According to the Croatian Football Association, Petković suffered a knee injury on the eve of the gathering, and despite the efforts of the medical service, he will not be able to compete for tomorrow’s match.

Livaj did not travel to Turkey, either, as he received a knock in the first half of the duel with Wales, which forced him to leave the game at the beginning of the second half.

Croatia is in the first round of group “D” qualification for EURO 2024 drew with Wales (1:1)while Turkey won against Armenia (1:2).

Follow all the sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba/agencije)

