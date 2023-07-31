The crocodile grabbed the woman, only her head is sticking out Info

A woman from Indonesia managed to escape from the jaws of a crocodile after a 90-minute struggle.

Palm oil plantation worker Falmira De Hesus, 38, from Indonesia, was collecting water from a weed-covered stream in Ketapang district, West Kalimantan province, unaware that the beast was lurking under the leaves. The woman approached to pour some water, however, the crocodile jumped and dragged her into the stream.The mother of two children screamed for help, and the other employees ran to her.

The footage shows the hapless woman floating with only her head visible.

A woman can also be seen slowly sinking as a crocodile tries to drag her away, and frantic workers hit the water with sticks. Locals say that the crocodile held the frightened Falmira for about 90 minutes. The colleagues were too afraid to enter the water lest the beast attack them, however, help arrived and they eventually managed to grab Falmira and pull her out of the swamp. She was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to her limbs.

“The place where the crocodile held me hurts. I couldn’t free myself and I was getting weaker and weaker. I thought I was going to die because I was falling under the water. I’m lying in the hospital and I can still see the crocodile and feel it on my body. I am very grateful to the people who helped me escape. They saved my life,” says Falmira.

Police said Falmira suffered deep stab wounds to her right arm and legs.

“The victim was about to fill the water tank. Suddenly she was attacked by a crocodile. Other workers immediately came over and tried to help her. The victim survived and was immediately evacuated to the hospital. We invite workers and residents around the plantation to be more careful“, according to the Ketapang police. Doctors are monitoring the condition of the injured woman because they fear that severe bites could lead to infection.

The Indonesian archipelago is home to 14 species of crocodiles. The population of extremely large and violent estuary crocodiles is also very numerous. Conservationists believe the crocodiles have been driven inland closer to villages due to overfishing that is reducing the crocodiles’ natural food supplies, combined with habitat loss due to coastal development.

Locals still use the rivers for swimming and primitive fishing, and this has led to an increase in crocodile attacks.

