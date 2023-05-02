The crook who managed to sell the Eiffel Tower

Loading player

The Eiffel Tower was inaugurated in Paris on March 31, 1889, in time for the opening of the Universal Exhibition for which the tower was designed. After it became a symbol of France in the world, in 1925 a con man known as Victor Lustig managed to sell it to an iron merchant by making him believe that the great structure would be dismantled. The story of him was told in a recent item on the French edition of Slate.

Victor Lustig was born in 1890, a few weeks after the end of work on what was then called the “300-metre tower” (it was 312 meters high; today, with the antenna, 324). Lustig was born into a wealthy family in Hostinné – or at least that’s what he said – a city that was part of the Kingdom of Bohemia and, at the time, of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Cultured and refined, Lustig was fluent in six languages, but soon ended up in the police archives for petty fraud. His main business of making money was betting, gambling and cheating in the gambling halls of the ships that sailed across the ocean to the United States on which he embarked several times before the start of the First World War. world War. Lustig told the wealthy passengers he met that he was a count, and that he had gotten the scar he had between his eye and left ear during a duel of honor with another nobleman.

Later the police will discover that the man who called himself “Count” was not a nobleman, he was not born in Paris or New York, as he claimed, and that his name was not even Victor Lustig, but most likely Robert Miller. In his life he used about fifty different surnames and identities.

In the 1920s Lustig settled in the United States, began to frequent the racetracks boasting of knowing the result of the races in advance. He had some money handed over and escaped before the end of the races. There he perfected one of his most famous scams, the sale of money-making machines. In the fashionable salons he frequented, Lustig singled out the man to scam and invited him for a drink in his hotel room, where he revealed the secret of his wealth: a small carved mahogany trunk which he said was a duplicating machine. banknotes.

In front of his host, Victor Lustig opened two panels of the wooden box: in one he slipped a 100 dollar bill, in the other a rectangle of paper. He closed everything, turned knobs and offered his guest a drink, claiming that it would take six hours to get a perfect copy of the note. When the time expired, a new $100 bill came out of the machine and Lustig was thus able to sell the machine in exchange for a considerable sum. His was a sleight of hand, but the new owner of the box only realized after hours that the machine had simply been programmed to eject, at regular times, bills previously hidden inside. Lustig left two inside, and had time to escape before the deception was discovered.

With this and other scams, Lustig became a very wealthy man, spending everything he had living a very luxurious life and traveling the world. In 1925 he went to Paris and in a newspaper he read about how the Eiffel Tower caused great financial problems for its maintenance. The article concluded with a question: “Should the Iron Lady be disassembled and sold?” Lustig took the question literally.

With his aristocratic appearance, good manners and refined language, Lustig posed as an important official of the Ministry of Posts and Telegraphs, the body responsible for the tower. He sent letters on counterfeit letterhead to the city’s five largest iron merchants inviting them for an urgent and confidential meeting at the luxurious Hôtel de Crillon in Paris, where diplomats and politicians usually met. After offering his guests a drink, he explained to them that he had been instructed by the President of the French Republic to sell the Eiffel Tower, which was to be dismantled. And he offered the 7,300 tons of iron from the tower to the highest bidder.

Lustig specified that the project must remain secret until the conclusion of the contract, otherwise it would cause discussions and controversy in the newspapers. To be more believable, he organized a visit to the tower with the five traders. Four of them showed distrust, but the fifth decided to trust them and continue the negotiation. His name was Andre Poisson. He was a private man who hoped to make a name for himself in the Paris business world thanks to this operation. Lustig met him again and even pushed him to get a bribe to favor him. The next day Poisson showed up with the promised sum, 70,000 francs, and Lustig made him believe that the deal was done. And that the Eiffel Tower belonged to him. Once the money was pocketed, Lustig immediately left Paris for Vienna.

No news of that scam came out in the newspapers: too ashamed of his naivety, André Poisson did not report it. Lustig therefore tried to replicate it and to sell the Eiffel Tower to a second iron dealer, but the man realized that something was wrong, he warned the police and Lustig fled to the United States.

The Eiffel Tower Scam was featured in book from 1961 The Man Who Sold the Eiffel Tower written by James F. Johnson and Floyd Miller, and inspired, in 1964, the episode directed by Claude Chabrol entitled “L’homme qui vendit la torre Eiffel” within the collective film The most beautiful scams in the world (The most beautiful scams in the world).

In the United States Lustig continued with his scams, selling money machines and producing counterfeit money until he was arrested in Oklahoma. But he got away with bribing the policeman in charge of watching him. In 1934, concerned by the growing circulation of counterfeit bills, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s government created a special commission to deal with the problem, and Lustig was arrested again.

Incarcerated in New York awaiting trial, he managed to escape from prison by lowering himself from the window with a rope made of sheets and posing as a window cleaner so as not to attract attention. After about four weeks he was arrested again, tried, sentenced to fifteen years and sent to Alcatraz, the most famous prison in US history and one of the best known in the world. In 1947 he fell ill with pneumonia and died shortly after his transfer to a prisoner-of-war medical center in Missouri.