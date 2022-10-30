The Crown’s fifth season debut with a brand new cast led by Imelda Staunton is almost upon us and gossip thickens as to what fans and detractors of the Peter Morgan-created series can expect from November 9 on Netflix. For example, there will be Lady Diana’s “dress of revenge” that the still legally wife of Prince Charles wore in June 1994, the same evening in which, in an interview with Jonathan Dimbleby on national television, for the first time the future king publicly admitted infidelity to Camilla Parker-Bowles. The cocktail black chiffon mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and asymmetrical hem made its debut at a party Vanity Fair (who gave the advances) at the Serpentine Gallery in London. Designed three years earlier by Greek designer Christina Stambolian, it violated at least two of the royal rules – above-the-knee length and bare shoulders – and had been in the closet for three years. Stunning, sexy and downright unreal.

Leaving the British speechless, Diana, separated from Carlo since 1991 but not yet divorced, had decided to wear it on impulse the night he admitted that he remained faithful to her “until the marriage reached a breaking point. irreversible”. To recreate the dress for Elizabeth Debicki, the Lady Di of the fifth and sixth season, the costume designer of The Crown Amy Roberts asked for Stambolian’s express permission. Available on Netflix from November 9, the fifth season will be the first after the death of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth and it is already clear that, from the point of view of Buckingham Palace, the ten episodes will move in rather troubled waters.

The phone call from “Tampongate” that Josh O’Connor, the third and fourth season Carlo, refused to recreate will also be reconstructed. “When they offered me the part it was my first question, indeed, it was a stance. I won’t make the swab phone call, ”the actor had said. Dominic West, who inherited the role over the past two seasons, was not so lucky: “I remember thinking at the time it was something sordid and deeply embarrassing,” he told Entertainment Weekly of the January 1993 phone call. Carlo told Camilla that he wanted to be a Tampax she threw in the toilet. The actor, who recently was at the center of a mini-scandal over a ‘Roman holiday’ with Lily James, has stigmatized the invasion of privacy by the media who “printed word for word that conversation between two people who they love each other”. And even Olivia Williams, who will be the voice on the other end of the line having inherited the part of Camilla from Emerald Fennell, told Vanity Fair to have sympathy for the new Queen Consort.