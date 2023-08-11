The CSM investigates the Rovereto prosecutor after the phrases about the “physically spectacular” and “unprecedented” killer

The Superior Council of the Judiciary will open an investigation into the Rovereto prosecutor Viviana Del Tedesco. The Corriere della Sera let it be known that the Trentino lawyer and lay member of the CSM Claudia Eccher and Isabella Bertolini have asked to open a file. “We have already interfaced with the ministry, which asked us to collect documentation on the two cases,” says the lawyer. Under the lens is precisely the conduct of the investigation by the prosecutor. But also what was said to the newspapers: Del Tedesco said there were no reasons to expel Chukwuka Nweke, the 37-year-old homeless woman who killed Iris Setti. But also something else: «He is a man who is physically spectacular. He had to go to the Olympics there », claimed Del Tedesco in yesterday’s interview with The truth.

The Fait and Setti cases

Del Tedesco also argued that the sisters should have taken care of the man. That is, those who have denounced him on several occasions. Del Tedesco also claimed that on the occasion of the breach of Nweke’s obligation to sign, he had gone shopping. And that he “had a punctuality in signing that if today’s students were so punctual at school we would be on horseback”. Under the lens there is not only the Setti case. There is also a dispute regarding Mara Fait, killed by her neighbor with an ax blow. The woman had in fact been denied the “red code” despite her having reported the man on several occasions. The request, writes the newspaper, would have been archived in seven days with this motivation: “That people don’t get along is one matter, that it then comes to a murder is another”. Nweke had a drug arrest against him. And he had attacked a cyclist and two carabinieri in August 2022.

The investigation of the CSM

Del Tedesco had also said in the interview: “I don’t know all these crimes.” And again: «The most serious, which is the only one, is the resistance to a public official». “The tools that the CSM has are to open the files to evaluate any incompatibility profiles,” Eccher explains to the newspaper. «But also the professionalism and correctness of the magistrates. We want to understand if there have been any responsibilities or negligence on the part of the magistrates ». And on the statements to the press: «They seem inappropriate to me. We will discuss it with the Council.” Yesterday Matteo Salvini had defined the words of the prosecutor as “shocking and embarrassing”. While Forza Italia senator Maurizio Gasparri had requested the intervention of the CSM. «This person, who makes these statements against truth, logic and the law, must be kicked out of the judiciary today. I have presented an urgent question to Minister Nordio asking him to act urgently within his sphere of competence ».

