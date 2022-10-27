New York – Saturday October 27, 1962 “It wasn’t just the most dangerous moment of the Cold War. It was the most dangerous moment in the history of humanity ». So the historian had written Arthur Schlesingerthen a close adviser to the President Kennedyrecalling the hours when the nuclear apocalypse had been avoided almost more by luck than by will.

That day sixty years ago, in fact, an American spy plane U-2A had been shot down over the skies of Cubawhere theussr was installing atomic missiles capable of wreaking havoc in Usakilling the pilot Rudolf Anderson. The White House had long since decided to respond by attacking the island if such a provocation had occurred. But as the Pentagon chief would later reveal, McNamara“Luckily we changed our minds and thought it might have been an accident.”

In the same hours of the “Black Saturday” a Soviet submarine B-59 was sailing close to the borders of the naval blockade, ordered by Kennedy to prevent the delivery of other atomic missiles to Fidel Castroand the group of the American aircraft carrier Randolph he intercepted it, firing depth charges to warn him. They were drill bombs, not capable of destroying the B-59, but the captain Valentin Grigoryevich Savitsky he assumed that the war had begun, and decided to respond by launching a nuclear missile. Fortunately, his will was not enough, because the protocol required the consent of two other officers on board. The deputy commander Vasily Arkhipov he resisted, preventing an atomic apocalypse that according to his colleague had already begun. Yet precisely in those chilling moments, while the military was almost fighting, the Soviet leader Khrushchev he had received Castro’s invitation to bomb, and sent two contradictory messages to Kennedy. The first, preceded by an interview in a bar between the ABC television correspondent John Scali and the KGB agent Alexander Fominsuggested that Moscow would recall its ships and dismantle the missiles in Cuba, in exchange for Washington’s promise never to invade Havana.



The debris of an American U-2 plane shot down by Cubans during the 1962 missile crisis – Photo Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone

The debris of an American U-2 plane shot down by Cubans during the 1962 missile crisis – Photo Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone



The second had been broadcast by Radio Moscow but he had turned the tables, asking the US to dismantle their missiles as well Jupiter in Turkeyand perhaps those intended for’Italia. Robert Kennedy then he had suggested to his brother to ignore the second message, and instead respond positively to the first. The hopes that the trick would work were so low, that in the meantime orders had been made to start the war. Instead, on the morning of Sunday, October 28, Radio Moscow broadcast Khrushchev’s response that “in order to eliminate any threat to the cause of peace”, he had “ordered the removal of the missiles from Cuba and their transfer to the Soviet Union”. Then in reality, several years later, it became known that the US had agreed to remove the Jupiters from Turkey, in the course of a secret negotiation. The Pentagon considered them obsolete, had decided to eliminate them anyway, and therefore sacrificing them on the altar of world peace seemed a reasonable barter. The silence, however, had allowed it to go through, as often happens on these occasions, because on the one hand it had allowed Nikita to obtain a concrete and significant concession, and on the other to John not to give the impression of having capitulated before the claims of the enemy.

On October 6, speaking off the cuff in front of his supporters during an evening to raise election funding in New York, the President Joe Biden he said “we have not faced the prospect of Armageddon so seriously since the Kennedy era and the Cuban Missile Crisis ”. We do not know at the moment if any Russian or American military has come so close to pushing the nuclear button in Ukraine, like Valentin Grigoryevich Savitsky on the B-59 submarine in Caribbean waters.

But above all we do not know if Putin will have the same common sense as Khrushchev in accepting the off ramp, the way out that the head of the White House has said he is thinking. Nikita had decided to send the missiles to Cuba to rebalance the strategic balance of power with the US, which at the time had more than 26,000 atomic warheads against the Soviet 3,300, and strongly present in Europe. Perhaps he thought he could trade the renunciation of presence on the island for control of West Berlin. But the October 14, 1962 the major Richard Heyserflying over with his U-2 San Cristobal, in the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, he had taken 928 photos that proved without a doubt the construction of a site for the launch of the missili SS-4. Kennedy had been informed on the 16th and had considered six possible responses, from nothing, to the invasion of the island.



Soviet ships waiting to be loaded with missiles in accordance with the US-Soviet agreement on the withdrawal of Russian missiles from Cuba . Aerial photo taken November 10, 1962 – Photo by Getty

Soviet ships waiting to be loaded with missiles in accordance with the US-Soviet agreement on the withdrawal of Russian missiles from Cuba . Aerial photo taken November 10, 1962 – Photo by Getty



In the end, however, he had chosen “quarantine”, rather than a naval blockade that sounded like a declaration of war, and had exposed the Soviet lies when UN Ambassador Stevenson showed the images to the world.

Nobody knew then, but Moscow had already delivered 158 warheads to Havana, and so the story could have ended much worse. Putin has decided to attack Ukraine for an even more ambitious purpose than Khrushchev: to demolish the international order born after the Cold War. And above all, he knows he has little margin, while he sees his troops retreat to Kherson, because just two years after the missile crisis Nikita had lost power.