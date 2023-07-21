The Cuban Parliament Hears Rare Rational Statement on Economy’s Impact on People

Title: Cuban Parliament Deputies Highlight Economic Struggles and Inflation Concerns

Subtitle: CEO of Dofleini SRL raises important issues during National Assembly session

Publication Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

In a recent session of the Cuban Parliament, Carlos Miguel Pérez Reyes, the CEO of Dofleini SRL, a private software company, made a thought-provoking statement that has since generated significant discussion on social media. Drawing attention to the economic challenges faced by the Cuban people, Pérez Reyes emphasized the decreasing purchasing power of wages, which has hindered the population’s ability to meet their needs adequately.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Pérez Reyes lamented the decline in the quality of life since his childhood, remarking, “I have never remembered the moment in which wages in Cuba played the role of satisfying one hundred percent the needs of our people.” He further highlighted that wages in the country have faced a 50% decrease in purchasing power within the state and non-state trade systems. Pérez Reyes cautioned that the current economic model in Cuba makes it arduous for individuals to be content and for salaries to meet essential requirements.

To illustrate his point, Pérez Reyes cited the exorbitant prices of imported products. He cited the example of Gouda cheese, which costs far more than the average wage of a state worker. “We are talking about a minimum of between 4,000 to 6,000 thousand pesos for a bar of Gouda cheese, and that’s the minimum cost. So, it is clear that the existing pensions or average salary of 4,000 pesos will never be sufficient,” he asserted.

Pérez Reyes also shed light on an overlooked factor affecting the pricing of goods – the role of economic actors who lack access to foreign currency. These individuals resort to personal loans from relatives or foreign companies based in Cuba, resulting in an additional 20% to 30% profit or commission charge. This results in higher prices for consumers. Pérez Reyes urged the Assembly to consider the implications of this, emphasizing the need for more comprehensive analyses of trade margins and the implementation of currency auction systems. He proposed that allowing non-state exporters and recipients of remittances to use foreign currency to finance their businesses could potentially address this issue.

Furthermore, Pérez Reyes drew attention to the financial costs incurred during international transactions. He explained that inability to utilize foreign currency for replenishment purposes pushes economic actors to seek alternative payment methods abroad, which incurs additional expenses and ultimately contributes to product prices.

The Cuban Parliament needs to address such concerns and consider implementing reforms that align trade margins with the reality faced by economic actors in the country. Pérez Reyes’ statements have sparked a debate regarding the necessity for currency auctions and increased access to foreign currency for non-state exporters and businesses.

As the Cuban government continues its efforts to improve economic conditions and meet the needs of its citizens effectively, discussions prompted by insightful statements such as Pérez Reyes’ are crucial steps in identifying the challenges and finding practical solutions to navigate the existing economic landscape.