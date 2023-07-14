The Cuban Worker Arrested with Half a Million Pesos: Corruption Scandal Unveiled at Guantanamo Wholesale Company

Title: Cuban Arrested for Carrying Half a Million Pesos in National Currency; Corruption Allegations Surround Wholesale Company

CubitaNOW Newsroom ~ Thursday, July 13, 2023

A Cuban man has been apprehended for carrying over half a million pesos in national currency, leading to suspicions of corruption within the Guantanamo Wholesale Company. The suspect, an employee of the company, was unable to provide a valid explanation for the origin of the money, according to official sources.

Although the man is currently being prosecuted for speculation, it is evident that there may be a larger framework surrounding the case. A spokesperson for the regime revealed, “They detained a worker from the Guantanamo Wholesale Company when he was carrying more than half a million pesos in national currency without any justification; hence, he is being preliminarily processed for the crime of Speculation.”

Cubans have long complained about corruption schemes associated with the Guantanamo Wholesale Company. Journalist Miguel Reyes recently urged a thorough investigation into the alleged crime network following a significant food seizure in Guantanamo.

During a police raid, authorities discovered a warehouse filled with essential food items intended for distribution to the population. Among the seized products were 3,148 1-kg packages of rice, 1,296 packages of peas, 1,829 packages of sugar, 1,000 packages of spaghetti, and 195 cans of sardines. These items were part of the food module provided to the public.

Reyes voiced his concerns, questioning, “And who or who diverted those state resources that arrive via Almacenes Universales and also involve the Wholesaler and the Commerce Business Group in their distribution?” The publication received substantial attention, with many Cubans pointing their fingers at the same state companies and their officials.

One resident of Guantanamo expressed support for those who believed that the three detained individuals were not solely responsible, suggesting a deeper investigation into the Universal Stores, the Wholesaler, and the Warehouses. The comment read, “Those products did not ‘fall from the sky’; there are more people involved. I am convinced that they should provide information to dismantle this network of criminals.”

It is evident to some Cubans that ordinary workers were not the masterminds behind these corruption schemes. One citizen declared, “It is necessary to put an end to so much corruption and high-level crime because that is not done by simple workers. There is a lot of commitment and banditry behind all this.”

Another concerned individual demanded answers, stating, “How long will this go on? It is clear that this was not done by a simple worker. There are many people involved, and they always go unpunished. The Commerce and Wholesale sectors are unbearable and disgusting. They know what they do, and nobody touches them. The black market always manages to distribute products before they reach the basic necessities basket. Who can explain that, or is it that nobody knows?”

As investigations continue, the Cuban public hopes for a thorough examination of the alleged corruption networks and for those responsible to face legal consequences. The case highlights the importance of combating corruption in order to restore public trust in Cuban institutions.

