“The cult of tipping is savage”

Russian Tourist Criticizes Hotel Stay in Varadero

A Russian traveler has spoken out against the tipping culture at tourist facilities in Varadero, Cuba. The tourist, who runs a blog called “Traveling with a Camera,” shared her negative experience at a luxury hotel from the Iberostar chain where she stayed for 16 days.

In her blog, the woman highlighted the excessive demand for tips at the hotel and gave tips to Russian tourists on how to “survive” in such an environment. She advised that tourists should give dollars or gifts to hotel staff, and claimed that without tipping, guests are treated as “nothing.”

The criticism extended to various hotel services, with the woman stating that tipping was necessary for basic requests such as changing towels or receiving a better rum in cocktails. She did acknowledge that some hotel workers were receptive and friendly, but pointed out that not all of them were like that.

The tourist expressed that while she doesn’t mind tipping, the culture on the island has reached a “savage level,” where tourists bring gifts in the hope of receiving normal service. She also highlighted the shortage of basic amenities at the hotel.

The Russian traveler’s criticism of the tipping culture at the luxury hotel in Varadero raises questions about the impact of tipping on the overall tourist experience. It also sheds light on the challenges faced by both tourists and hotel staff in a tipping-driven environment.

