(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Over 97.99 million confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the United States

China News Agency, Beijing, November 14th. Comprehensive news: According to data released by Johns Hopkins University at 10:21 Beijing time on the 14th, the United States has confirmed more than 97.99 million cases of new coronary pneumonia. It is also reported that South Korea’s college entrance examination is scheduled to start on November 17, local time. The South Korean Ministry of Education said on the 13th that more test sites have been prepared for college students diagnosed with the new crown this year.

Americas: The cumulative number of confirmed cases in the United States exceeds 97.99 million

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University at 10:21 on the 14th, Beijing time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the United States exceeded 97.99 million, and the cumulative number of deaths was 1,074,485.

The U.S. “Washington Post” published a commentary on the 13th local time, saying that a variety of Omicron sub-variants, including BQ.1.1, are spreading in the United States and account for a very high proportion of new infections. However, this did not result in a significant increase in hospitalizations, suggesting that such mutant strains do not cause more severe symptoms.

The article warned that with the arrival of winter, the severe season of respiratory diseases has begun, and the influenza virus and respiratory syncytial virus are spreading widely, which is putting enormous pressure on hospitals, especially pediatric hospitals. People should wear masks in public places or places with poor ventilation and get vaccinated against the new crown as soon as possible.

Europe: Prime Minister of Albania thanks China, Russia and Turkey for aid in fighting the epidemic

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, the Russian Epidemic Prevention Command reported on the 13th local time that there were 5,364 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 60 new deaths in the country in a single day.

According to the TASS news agency, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said in a speech at the Paris Peace Forum on the 11th local time that China, Russia and Turkey extended a helping hand during the epidemic to “save the Western Balkans”. “Without the vaccines provided by these three countries, we cannot survive the first wave of the epidemic.”

Asia: South Korea opens new test centers for college students diagnosed with new crown

The Korean college entrance examination is scheduled to start on November 17, local time. South Korea’s Ministry of Education said on the 13th that it has prepared different test centers for ordinary candidates, quarantined candidates and candidates diagnosed with the new crown, and increased the number of specific test centers. Candidates diagnosed with the new crown can take the college entrance examination at school or hospital test centers. The number of school test centers has increased from 108 to 110, and the number of hospital test centers has increased from 24 to 25. The relevant test centers are expected to accommodate up to 4,900 confirmed candidates.

The Korean Ministry of Education also reminded that candidates taking the college entrance examination must wear masks and abide by the epidemic prevention regulations of the test center.

According to the official website of the Korea Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, as of 0:00 local time on the 14th, 23,765 new confirmed cases of the new crown were added in South Korea in a single day. In the past 7 days, there were more than 51,000 new confirmed cases per day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 26.21 million. The cumulative number of deaths 29,709 cases.

According to the statistics of the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) on the 13th local time, there were 68,894 new confirmed cases of the new crown in Japan in a single day, with a total of over 23.17 million confirmed cases; 67 new deaths and a total of 47,579 deaths. (Finish)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.