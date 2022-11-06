Original title: The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new crown in the United States exceeds 97.73 million, and Singapore lowers the age of receiving the new crown bivalent vaccine

China News Agency, Beijing, November 6th. Comprehensive news: Singapore’s Ministry of Health lowered the age for vaccination of the new crown bivalent vaccine to expand the coverage of the number of people. From November 7th, the public aged 18 to 49 will be invited to be injected with the bivalent vaccine in batches. vaccine. The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund will strengthen support for the Nigerian National Primary Health Care Development Agency and strengthen Covid-19 vaccination mobilization to ensure the country reaches 70% vaccine coverage by December.

Americas and Europe: The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new crown in the United States exceeds 97.73 million

According to the latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 10:21 on the 6th Beijing time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the United States reached 97,734,261, and the cumulative number of deaths was 1,072,582.

According to the Latin American News Agency, the spread of the new coronavirus in Chile has accelerated in recent days, with 7,467 new infections and 12 deaths reported on the 4th. According to data from the Chilean Ministry of Health, the positive rate of new crown test results in the country is close to 20%, and the number of active cases has reached 12,386.

According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 5th, the Russian New Crown Virus Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters stated that in the past 24 hours, there were 5,617 new confirmed cases of new crown in Russia, and the cumulative number of infected cases reached 21,459,284. There were 67 new deaths and a total of 390,526 deaths.

Asia: Singapore lowers age to receive bivalent Covid-19 vaccine

According to Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” report on the 5th, Singapore’s Ministry of Health lowered the age for vaccination of the new crown bivalent vaccine to expand the number of people covered. From November 7, the public aged 18 to 49 will be invited to receive the bivalent vaccine in batches, and the public aged 40 to 49 will be the first to receive a notification text message.

According to the report, the new crown bivalent vaccine can simultaneously fight against the original strain of the new crown and the mutant strain of Omicron.

In addition, as the situation of re-infection with the new crown is becoming more and more common in the country, in order to encourage the public to conduct regular self-testing, the Singaporean government will also distribute 12 antigen rapid testers to each household starting from the 21st of this month, which is the largest number ever. .

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reported on the 6th that as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had added 36,675 new confirmed cases of new crown compared with 0:00 the previous day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 25.838 million. There were 18 new deaths, a decrease of 23 from the reported value the previous day, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 29,000.

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV (NHK) report, on the 5th, Japan added 74,170 new confirmed cases of new crowns and 72 new deaths. Tokyo recorded 7,967 new confirmed cases of the new crown, an increase of 3,843 from the reported value a week ago (October 29).

Africa: Nigeria steps up vaccination mobilization

According to a report by The Guardian on the 5th, the Nigerian Solidarity Support Fund CEO Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko said the fund will strengthen support for the Nigerian National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to ensure the country’s 70% Covid-19 vaccine coverage by December. She noted that the fund will work with the NPHCDA to increase mobilization and reduce hesitancy to vaccinate.

According to the report, as of now, 55.6% of Nigerians have only received their first dose of the new crown vaccine, while the fully vaccinated population accounts for 44.6% of the total population. (Finish)

Source: China News NetworkReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: