(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new crown in the world exceeds 603 million. Germany will cancel the requirement for masks on commercial flights

China News Agency, Beijing, September 7th. Comprehensive news: The latest data from the World Health Organization website shows that as of 17:54 CET on September 6 (23:54 Beijing time), the number of confirmed cases of new crowns worldwide has increased compared with the previous day. 378,078 cases, a total of 603,164,436 cases; an increase of 1,101 deaths, a total of 6,482,338 cases.

Americas: The U.S. government says people may need to be vaccinated against the new crown every year

According to Reuters and the US “Capitol Hill” report, a senior White House health official said on the 6th that the American people may need to receive a booster shot of the new crown vaccine every year, and 90% of Americans will live 5 miles (about 8 kilometers) from the vaccination site. ) within the range.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a news conference that “we may be on the path to a similar vaccination cadence to the annual flu shot” unless a very different virus variant emerges. , otherwise the annual Covid-19 vaccine should provide adequate protection for most people, but some vulnerable groups may need to be vaccinated more frequently.

Overall, the number of new crown hospitalizations in the United States is declining, but the number of elderly patients has increased relative to younger patients, said Warrensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If coverage of the U.S. coronavirus vaccine earlier this fall was similar to that of the annual flu vaccine, it could prevent about 100,000 hospitalizations and 9,000 deaths, and save billions of dollars in direct medical care, she said. cost.

Reuters reported that Ashish Jha, coordinator of the White House’s new crown response task force, said the government will ensure that the public has free access to the new crown vaccine booster. But he also pointed out that because the U.S. Congress has not provided enough funding for the new crown response, which is at the cost of withdrawing other resources such as personal protective equipment and home testing, “there is sufficient vaccine supply this fall, but the future is uncertain.”

According to the latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 14:21 on the 7th Beijing time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the United States reached 94,897,564, and the cumulative number of deaths was 1,048,213.

Europe: Germany to lift mask requirements for commercial flights

According to Reuters, German Health Minister Lauterbach said on the 6th that Germany will soon lift the requirement to wear masks on commercial flights during the new crown pneumonia pandemic. He said the authorities would focus on ensuring people wear masks on public transport after the coalition agreed to lift the measure.

Lauterbach said Germany was well prepared for a possible increase in new crown cases this fall. If the number of infections spikes, some indoor or outdoor spaces may reinstate mask-wearing rules, and restaurant operators and event organizers may also be asked to limit the number of patrons again, he said.

According to the Greek newspaper “Ekathimerini”, Greek health authorities announced on the 6th that in the week from August 29 to September 4, there were 40,100 new confirmed cases of new crowns in the country, a decrease of 22% from the previous week.

Asia: India approves use of nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine

According to Reuters, Indian Health Minister Mansuk Mandavia said on social media on the 6th that the nasal spray new crown vaccine developed by India’s Bharat Biotechnology Co., Ltd. has been approved by India’s drug regulator. Under certain circumstances, the vaccine can be used for the primary immunization of people 18 years of age and older.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reported on the 7th that as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had added 85,540 new confirmed cases of new crown compared with 0:00 of the previous day, and the number of new confirmed cases in a single day decreased by 14,297 compared with the previous day. August 31) decreased by 18,378 cases, a decrease of 53,754 cases from two weeks ago (August 24). (Finish)