(Fighting New Crown Pneumonia) The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new crown in the United States exceeds 100 million. The Japanese Prime Minister calls on local groups to help fight the epidemic

China News Agency, Beijing, December 21. Comprehensive news: According to the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 16:54 Central European Time on the 20th, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia worldwide reached 649,753,806, and the cumulative number of deaths reached 6,648,457.

Americas: The cumulative number of confirmed cases in the United States exceeds 100 million

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 11:21 on the 21st, Beijing time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the United States exceeded 100 million, reaching 100,003,814, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 1.088 million.

The US “Fortune” magazine website reported on the 20th that as the “triple threat” of the new crown, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus continues to sweep the United States, the US medical system is being pushed to the brink of collapse.

According to Johns Hopkins University forecasts, more than three-quarters of ICU beds in the United States will be occupied during Christmas, which is roughly the same as when the new crown infection was severe two years ago, when the number of new crown patients was higher. Many beds.

The report also quoted Ashish Jha, the coordinator of the White House New Crown Response Task Force, as saying that the United States is currently in the flu season, and the spread of flu this season is also “the worst in a decade.”

According to the report, as one of the signals of the widespread spread of the disease, the level of new coronavirus in wastewater in the United States has risen again, and the level of new coronavirus in wastewater is currently at the third highest level since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic.

According to expert analysis, the unsatisfactory vaccination of influenza and new crown vaccines is an important reason for the rapid spread of the epidemic. In addition, the cold weather in the northern hemisphere keeps people from going out, which leads to increased opportunities for indoor exposure and reduced immunity.

Asia: Japanese PM calls on local groups to help fight coronavirus

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan, more than 185,000 new cases were diagnosed in a single day in Japan on the 20th, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 27.37 million.

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) report, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with Japan’s National Governors Association and other groups at the Prime Minister’s residence on the 20th. Kishida said that the end of the year and the beginning of the year when the epidemic is more likely to spread are approaching, and he hopes that various groups in various places can provide assistance in emergency delivery, medical resource supply, and calls on the public to ventilate frequently.

Shinji Hirai, president of the National Council of Governors, said that he will work with the Japanese government to deal with the epidemic, and also hopes that the Japanese government can change its response strategy in due course according to the current epidemic situation.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention Countermeasures Headquarters reported on the 21st that as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had newly diagnosed more than 88,000 cases compared with 0:00 the previous day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 28.39 million. (use up)

