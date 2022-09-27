(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new crown in the United States exceeds 96.1 million, and the number of confirmed cases in Russia has hit a new low in the past 20 days

China News Agency, Beijing, September 27. Comprehensive news: According to data from the WHO website, as of 15:54 CET on the 26th (21:54 Beijing time), the number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the world increased by 219,888 from the previous day. , reaching 612,236,677; the number of deaths increased by 433 to 6,514,397.

Americas: The cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the United States exceeds 96.1 million

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, as of 17:21 on the 26th EST, in the past 24 hours, there have been 33,891 new confirmed cases in the United States, bringing the total to 96,104,699; 173 new deaths have been added, bringing the total to 96,104,699. 1,056,589 cases.

On the 26th local time, Pfizer submitted an application for authorization to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to receive Pfizer’s upgraded new crown vaccine for groups aged 5 to 11 years old. According to US media reports, Pfizer has not yet released human trial data for the upgraded vaccine.

According to the news released by the Public Health Agency of Canada on the 26th local time, from October 1st, Canada will cancel the new crown virus testing and related isolation requirements for immigrants. Reuters quoted Canadian Health Minister Duclos as saying on the 26th that the government is also ready to resume epidemic prevention-related restrictions if necessary in the future.

Europe and Asia: The number of confirmed cases in Russia hits a 20-day low

According to the TASS news agency, Russia reported 40,188 new confirmed cases on the 26th, with a total of 20,833,109 cases; 85 new deaths, a total of 386,842 cases. This is the lowest number of newly confirmed cases in Russia in a single day since September 6 this year.

In the past 24 hours, 1,526 new crown patients were hospitalized in Russia, down 21.2% from the previous day. Nationally, the number of hospitalized patients increased in 23 regions of Russia and decreased in 55 regions.

According to Kyodo News, Japan’s Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Teio Saito announced at a press conference on the 26th that the tourism support measure “National Travel Discount” will be implemented from October 11 to late December. This measure will be implemented in the form of expanding the “prefectural discount” implemented by the prefecture, including discounts on accommodation fees and the issuance of coupons. Up to 11,000 yen per person staying a night can be supported. The national financial support policy of the “prefectural citizen discount” originally scheduled to end at the end of September will be extended to October 10.

In addition, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced the launch of “event discounts” on October 11, and those who have been vaccinated against the new crown can enjoy discounted tickets.

Japan will also ease border crossing restrictions in response to the Covid-19 outbreak with the launch of “nationwide travel discounts”. The above measures are aimed at attracting more international tourists to Japan while promoting the development of domestic tourism.

According to the report of the Central Epidemic Prevention Countermeasures Headquarters of South Korea on the 27th, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea added 39,425 confirmed cases compared with 0:00 the previous day, with a total of 24,673,663 cases; 26 new deaths, a total of 28,272 cases.

Yonhap News Agency pointed out that the number of newly confirmed cases in South Korea in a single day hit the lowest record in 11 weeks, based on the data reported on Tuesday.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Singapore reported 1,606 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths on the 26th. Singapore’s seven-day moving average of cases stood at 2,176, with the weekly case transmission rate rising to 1.1 from 1.07.

The “Bangkok Post” quoted data released by the Thai health department on the morning of the 27th as saying that in the past 24 hours, 351 new cases of new crown patients were hospitalized and 10 deaths were added nationwide.

The World Bank said that the easing of the new crown pneumonia epidemic situation will help promote the development of tourism. Thailand’s economic growth rate this year is expected to be 3.1%, higher than the previous forecast of 2.9%. But the World Bank downgraded Thailand’s 4.3% growth forecast for 2023 to 4.1%.

Thailand expects 8 to 10 million international tourist arrivals in 2022, and has received about 5 million so far. (Finish)

