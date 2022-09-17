(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The cumulative number of new crown deaths in the world exceeds 6.5 million. South Korea is alert to the superimposed epidemic of new crown and influenza

China News Agency, Beijing, September 17. Comprehensive news: According to the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 18:35 on the 16th Central European Time, there were more than 490,000 new confirmed cases of new crowns in a single day worldwide, with a total of 608,328,548 confirmed cases, and the cumulative number of new crowns There were 6,501,469 deaths.

Americas and Europe: The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway is permanently suspended due to the pandemic

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University at 8:22 on the 17th, Beijing time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the United States exceeded 95.64 million, and the cumulative number of deaths was 1,053,389.

According to the US “New York Times” report on the 16th, due to the continued impact of the new crown epidemic on attendance and box office, New York Broadway announced that it will permanently suspend the musical “The Phantom of the Opera” next year, which is the longest-running classic on Broadway. According to statistics, in the week ending on the 11th of this month, the box office of “The Phantom of the Opera” was about 867,000 US dollars, which could not support the continued performance of the show. Affected by the epidemic, Broadway was closed for 18 consecutive months before restarting live performances in September 2021.

The Phantom of the Opera, which opened in New York in 1988, has since become one of Broadway’s most famous musicals, and will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2023. The Phantom of the Opera is scheduled to have its final Broadway run on February 18, 2023, reports say.

According to data released by the Brazilian Ministry of Health on the 16th local time, in the past 24 hours, the country has newly confirmed 10,252 cases in a single day, with a total of 34.57 million confirmed cases; 97 new deaths have been added, with a total of 685,300 deaths.

According to the TASS news agency, the Russian Epidemic Prevention Headquarters reported on the 16th that more than 59,000 new cases were diagnosed in Russia in a single day. The data hit a new high since May 17 this year, with a total of 385,837 deaths.

Asia and Africa: South Korea is wary of the superimposed epidemic of new crown and flu

According to Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao”, the Korean Agency for Disease Control issued a disease prevention alert on the 16th, saying that seasonal influenza outbreaks may occur nationwide this autumn and winter. This is the first time the South Korean health agency has issued a national influenza warning since 2019, and this year’s warning is also earlier than in previous years.

Some media pointed out that the new crown prevention measures implemented by the government are one of the main reasons why there has been no influenza outbreak in South Korea in the past two years. However, the Korean Agency for Disease Control believes that there is a high possibility of superimposed epidemics of new crowns and influenza this year, so stricter epidemic classification standards are applied to take preventive measures in advance.

South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reported on the 17th that as of 0:00 that day, more than 43,000 new cases were diagnosed in South Korea in a single day, and 57 new deaths were added, with a total of more than 24.35 million confirmed cases.

According to data released on the official website of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the 16th local time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Africa exceeded 12.06 million, and the cumulative number of deaths was 255,706. (Finish)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.