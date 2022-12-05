China News Agency, Beijing, December 4th. Comprehensive news: As of 16:21 on the 3rd, Eastern Time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the United States exceeded 98.96 million. The number of new confirmed cases of new crown in Australia has risen for several consecutive weeks.

Americas and Europe: The cumulative number of new crown diagnoses in the United States exceeds 98.96 million

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, as of 16:21 EST on the 3rd, the United States has added 31,666 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, with a total of 98,967,906; 146 new deaths, with a total of 98,967,906. 1,081,431 cases.

Reuters reported on the 3rd local time that the Biden administration in the United States is considering a proposal proposed by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to abolish the mandatory vaccination order for the new crown vaccine in the US military.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that the mandatory vaccination order for the new crown vaccine should be retained to protect the health of soldiers. In 2021, Lloyd Austin announced that all personnel in the military will be required to be vaccinated against the new crown, and those who do not get vaccinated will be fired. Since then, thousands of active-duty service members in the United States have been fired for refusing to be vaccinated against the new crown.

TASS reported on the 3rd local time that in the past 24 hours, Russia had added 6,669 confirmed cases and 59 deaths.

Oceania and Asia: The number of new confirmed cases in Australia has risen for several weeks

According to data from the Australian Department of Health, in the week ending November 29, Australia added more than 100,000 new confirmed cases, with an average of 14,346 new cases per day, an increase from the average daily number of new confirmed cases in the previous week. About 20%.

Since mid-October this year, the average daily number of new confirmed cases in Australia has risen for several consecutive weeks.

According to a report from South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention Headquarters on the 4th, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had 46,564 new confirmed cases compared with 0:00 the previous day, with a total of more than 27.308 million cases; 60 new deaths, with a total of 30,729 cases.

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK), Japan added 109,591 confirmed cases and 180 deaths on the 3rd. Among them, Tokyo added more than 13,000 confirmed cases that day.

Japanese researchers found that in the seventh wave of the epidemic that hit Japan this summer, the death rate of people aged 40 and over was less than half that of the sixth wave. Additional COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 65 and over may help reduce mortality.

According to a report by the Vietnam News Agency on the 3rd, Vietnam has added 391 confirmed cases and 1 death in the past 24 hours.

Indian media quoted data from the Indian Ministry of Health on the 4th as saying that in the past 24 hours, India has added 226 confirmed cases and 1 death. (Finish)

