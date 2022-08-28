Every AI Express, from August 26th to 28th, the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Conference will be held in Beijing and Hainan in a combination of online and offline methods. According to reports, more than 1,500 representatives from 14 countries and regions participated in the conference, and the technical exhibition area reached 13,000 square meters. During the conference, more than 20 conference forums and many activities will be held.

Experts at the meeting said that at present, the cumulative sales volume of new energy vehicles in the world has exceeded 20 million. In the first half of 2022, the global sales of new energy vehicles exceeded 4.22 million, a year-on-year increase of 66.38% and a new high. Among them, the sales of new energy vehicles in China reached 2.6 million, accounting for more than 60% of the global sales; the market penetration rate exceeded 21.6%, and the number of vehicles exceeded 11 million.

The implementation of intelligent and connected vehicle technology is accelerating, and the demand for high-precision sensors and vehicle software continues to increase. It is estimated that the overall market size in 2030 is expected to be close to 470 billion US dollars, and will support the construction of a new business model of intelligent shared travel, driving the digital economy and the rapid sharing economy. develop. (CCTV News)



