Home World The cumulative sales of new energy vehicles in the world exceeded 20 million | Daily Economic News
World

The cumulative sales of new energy vehicles in the world exceeded 20 million | Daily Economic News

by admin
The cumulative sales of new energy vehicles in the world exceeded 20 million | Daily Economic News

Every AI Express, from August 26th to 28th, the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle Conference will be held in Beijing and Hainan in a combination of online and offline methods. According to reports, more than 1,500 representatives from 14 countries and regions participated in the conference, and the technical exhibition area reached 13,000 square meters. During the conference, more than 20 conference forums and many activities will be held.

Experts at the meeting said that at present, the cumulative sales volume of new energy vehicles in the world has exceeded 20 million. In the first half of 2022, the global sales of new energy vehicles exceeded 4.22 million, a year-on-year increase of 66.38% and a new high. Among them, the sales of new energy vehicles in China reached 2.6 million, accounting for more than 60% of the global sales; the market penetration rate exceeded 21.6%, and the number of vehicles exceeded 11 million.

The implementation of intelligent and connected vehicle technology is accelerating, and the demand for high-precision sensors and vehicle software continues to increase. It is estimated that the overall market size in 2030 is expected to be close to 470 billion US dollars, and will support the construction of a new business model of intelligent shared travel, driving the digital economy and the rapid sharing economy. develop. (CCTV News)


See also  Kabul, ceasefire violated: 12 dead in mosque attack

You may also like

German media: European gas prices hit record highs...

Italy buys two “spy planes” from Israel

Meloni-Le Pen, the parallel on Les Échos: “They...

Hungary and those councilors close to Prime Minister...

Arizona, abandoned in the desert by smugglers: two...

The EU is ready to suspend the visa...

Thousands killed in Pakistan floods, millions lost, government...

US-Taiwan tension, two American warships cross the strait....

Orban, the study of the Hungarian parliament: “Too...

US officials: Two US ships crossed the Taiwan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy