LONDON – The longest day of the British monarchy will certainly be the most unforgettable. It is indeed a truly magnificent farewell that the United Kingdom is preparing to give to the longest-lived sovereign of her. A spectacle of solemnity and pain, magnificence and tradition that will bring over a million people to the streets of London alone. But it will also be a record-breaking television event, followed according to the wishes by half of the global population, about 4 and a half billion people.