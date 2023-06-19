The curse of the Titanic, bathyscaphe of tourists disappeared

The shadow of the Titanic’s curse returns to stretch its tentacles among the icy waters of the North Atlantic. A bathyscaphe, used to offer groups of wealthy tourists the thrill of being able to observe the wreck of the luxurious ocean liner that became a symbol of the misfortune of the seas over a century ago, is in fact considered “missing” a few hundred miles off the American continent, after you have cut off all contact with the surface.

The news of the alarm hit the media when about seven hours had passed since the last known detection of the vessel: named Titan, in homage to a reckless assonance that sounds like a challenge to a long history of bad omens. It was disseminated by the Boston Coast Guard, engaged in the coordination of searches that over time become more and more frantic. Initially it was not clear if and how many individuals had embarked on the private submarine, which apparently disappeared into thin air. But to dispel the hope that it could be a dive managed only by pilots of the crew, or perhaps managed remotely, the first official information arrived in the middle of the day, confirmed by the nautical authorities of Massachusetts: on board it appears they had climbed up to to 5 guests. Among them there would also be Hamish Harding, the British billionaire who went into space last year would be among those on board the submarine lost on the trail of the Titanic. In 2022, Harding took part in the fifth commercial flight of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company.

The Titan, capable of descending as much as 4,000 meters below sea level, has in fact a maximum capacity designed for 5 passengers. Visitors willing to pay a very high ticket to be lowered into the abyss for over a week and see with their own eyes the seabed on which the remains of what was once the most famous ship in the world lie at a depth of about 3,800 meters: remains identified after decades of explorations, calculations and feverish adventures now in 1985.

The adventure, managed by the American tour operator OceanGate Expeditions, includes an eight-day mission, at a cost – far from affordable for mere mortals – of $250,000 per person. The price of an experience to be lived in contact with the darkness of the ocean trenches, but above all with the past ghosts of the story of the cursed ocean liner, which has remained linked to the collective memory of entire generations thanks to books, songs or successful films (in primis the blockbuster with Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet directed by James Cameron winner of 11 Academy Awards in 1997).

Designed in 1908, launched in 1911 from the Belfast shipyard for the White Star Line at a total cost of £1.5 million at the time (about £200 million today) and registered in the port of Liverpool, the Titanic sank with over 1,500 of its approximately 2,200 passengers – despite the advertising reputation of an “unsinkable” ship – on the night of April 15, 1912, after hitting an iceberg on her first crossing between Southampton, England, and America. Disappearing among the waves of the ocean, 370 nautical miles (600 kilometers) from the Canadian coast of Newfoundland, without ever being able to land in the port of arrival in New York. An epilogue that hasn’t discouraged modern ‘overpriced’ adventure tourists from the desire to challenge a fate at the risk of turning out to be dramatically mocking. While the organizing company has no choice but to rely on the research of the rescue teams, limiting itself to ensuring – in a message full of growing anxiety – “thoughts and prayers” for its customers and their families.

