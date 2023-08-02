The cylindrical object found on an Australian beach that had not been identified for many days is a part of an Indian spacecraft

The Australian Space Agency identified the cylindrical object found on a beach on the west coast of the country on July 17: it is part of a space launcher operated by the Indian Space Research Organization, which fell into the sea and was transported to the coast by currents. The Indian Space Research Organization he confirmed which belongs to one of its carriers used to launch satellites into orbit.

We have concluded the object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The PSLV is a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by @isro. [More in comments] pic.twitter.com/ivF9Je1Qqy — Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) July 31, 2023

The object had been found on a beach some 250 kilometers north of the city of Perth and for several days there had been some uncertainty as to what exactly it was. It is made of a carbon fiber-like material and is over two meters tall. The Australian Space Agency is working with Indian authorities to decide what to do with the remains of the carrier: according to a United Nations treaty of 1968the parts of space objects that have fallen back to Earth should be returned to the country of origin, i.e. in this case to India.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

