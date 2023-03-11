[NTD Times, Beijing time, March 10, 2023]After European and American governments banned government agencies and staff from using the audio-visual sharing platform TikTok, the Czech Internet regulatory authority also issued a warning that this application (app) from China constitutes a security risk. threatened and asked government officials in the country to refrain from using it.

On Wednesday (March 8), the Czech National Network and Information Security Agency (NUKIB) issued a warning that in view of the scale of user data collected by TikTok and the related data processing methods, the agency is concerned that the use of this app may pose a potential “security threat.”

The Bureau recommends not to install TikTok on devices that can obtain key user information and access important communication infrastructure, especially government officials and other political figures should avoid using it.

NUKIB added that because TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is under the jurisdiction of the laws of the People’s Republic of China, and Chinese laws clearly require all companies and individuals to cooperate with national intelligence agencies.

A related report by Agence France-Presse on March 8 stated that TikTok (Douyin) has come under increasing scrutiny in many countries, and these countries are concerned that the application may allow the Chinese government to access sensitive data of users.

Lawmakers in the U.S. Congress have introduced a bill to ban the app, and the U.S. government has ordered government officials to be barred from installing the app on their devices. The European Union, Canada and Denmark have similarly banned their government officials from installing TikTok on their phones. As a member of the European Union, this is the first time that an official agency has issued a clear warning against TikTok in the Czech Republic.

According to a March 9 report from the euractiv.com website, the NUKIB office stated that the above-mentioned warnings are mandatory for those covered by the Czech cybersecurity law. This means that those who work on critical communication systems in the country, as well as those who access information systems, are required to heed the warnings issued by NUKIB.

