Home World The Czech Republic raises $ 1.3 million to repair a Soviet tank to be sent to the Ukrainian army
World

The Czech Republic raises $ 1.3 million to repair a Soviet tank to be sent to the Ukrainian army

by admin
The Czech Republic raises $ 1.3 million to repair a Soviet tank to be sent to the Ukrainian army

Citizens of the Czech Republic are the first citizens in the world to raise money to buy a Soviet T-72 tank to be sent to the front to help the Ukrainian army. The crowdfunding was opened by the Ukrainian embassy in Prague and raised 33 million crowns, an amount equivalent to 1.3 million dollars, and saw the participation of 11,288 donors.

“The Czech Republic is the first country in the world where ordinary people have raised money for a tank,” deputy foreign minister Yevhen Perebynis wrote on Twitter. The T-72 Avenger tank has been modernized, improving its protective systems, night vision and communication systems. Crowdfunding is continuing now to buy ammunition.

The Czech Republic, as a member of the EU and NATO, has always been a strong supporter of the Ukrainian war effort. He sent a large number of tools for the Kiev army. These include old tanks, rocket launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and air defense systems. The Ukrainian embassy said it had donated an equivalent of $ 51.7 million in military equipment by September.

See also  Draghi talks to Putin and Mattarella receives the Algerian president: "We need a ceasefire"

You may also like

Pope: Charity in service must never be extinguished,...

Iran, from the death of Mahsa Amini to...

Pope decides to transfer tourism pastoral work to...

Russia, Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova wanted. She had...

Liu Qiang’s Dongmingzhou case is finally closed! Apologize...

Kim Kardashian, Sec fine of $ 1.26 million:...

Pope prays for victims of Hurricane Ian and...

Yemen, Western mediation fails: “The truce has expired...

Nobel Prize in Medicine to Svante Paabo for...

The second military coup in Burkina Faso this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy