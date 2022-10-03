Citizens of the Czech Republic are the first citizens in the world to raise money to buy a Soviet T-72 tank to be sent to the front to help the Ukrainian army. The crowdfunding was opened by the Ukrainian embassy in Prague and raised 33 million crowns, an amount equivalent to 1.3 million dollars, and saw the participation of 11,288 donors.

“The Czech Republic is the first country in the world where ordinary people have raised money for a tank,” deputy foreign minister Yevhen Perebynis wrote on Twitter. The T-72 Avenger tank has been modernized, improving its protective systems, night vision and communication systems. Crowdfunding is continuing now to buy ammunition.

The Czech Republic, as a member of the EU and NATO, has always been a strong supporter of the Ukrainian war effort. He sent a large number of tools for the Kiev army. These include old tanks, rocket launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and air defense systems. The Ukrainian embassy said it had donated an equivalent of $ 51.7 million in military equipment by September.