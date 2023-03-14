9
A Kramatorsk a Russian missile hit a civilian building just before 9am on Tuesday 14 March. It happens every day here in the urban centers of the Donbass e you Kherson. Indeed, the Russians target the military with obsolete missiles and almost always hit civilian buildings. Here in Kramatorsk it almost always happens.
March 14, 2023
