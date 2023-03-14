Home World the daily life of Donbass and Kherson- Corriere TV
the daily life of Donbass and Kherson- Corriere TV

The Russians target the military with obsolete missiles and almost always hit civilian buildings.

Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Ukraine / CorriereTv

A Kramatorsk a Russian missile hit a civilian building just before 9am on Tuesday 14 March. It happens every day here in the urban centers of the Donbass e you Kherson. Indeed, the Russians target the military with obsolete missiles and almost always hit civilian buildings. Here in Kramatorsk it almost always happens.
– War updates in real time

March 14, 2023 – Updated March 14, 2023, 12:12 am

