The video showing the Dalai Lama kissing a little boy on the lips and then asking him to “suck his tongue” during a public ceremony in India is causing a stir and indignation.

The Tibetan spiritual leader’s office said it would like to apologize to the boy and his family, “as well as his many friends around the world, for the pain his words may have caused.” “His Holiness of him often makes fun of the people he meets in an innocent and joking way, even in public and in front of the cameras. He regrets this incident”, continues the message posted on Twitter.

The video in question, which went viral, was captured during an event on February 28, when the 87-year-old Dalai Lama spoke to a group of students at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala, in northern India, the country where he lives in exile.

In the footage we see a little boy approaching a microphone and asking the Buddhist spiritual leader: “Can I hug you?”. The Nobel Peace Prize winner invites the child to the stage, saying: “Here first”, and points to his cheek, which the child kisses. And he continues: “Then I think here too”, and points to his lips. The Dalai Lama then brings the child’s chin towards him and kisses him on the lips.

Laughter and applause are heard in the video. The two touch each other with their heads, before the Dalai Lama sticks out his tongue and says: “And suck my tongue.” When the two embrace, later in the video, the Dalai Lama tickles the child under the armpits.