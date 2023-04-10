Home World The Dalai Lama kisses a child and asks him: “Suck my tongue.” Then the apologies
World

The Dalai Lama kisses a child and asks him: “Suck my tongue.” Then the apologies

by admin
The Dalai Lama kisses a child and asks him: “Suck my tongue.” Then the apologies

The video showing the Dalai Lama kissing a little boy on the lips and then asking him to “suck his tongue” during a public ceremony in India is causing a stir and indignation.

The Tibetan spiritual leader’s office said it would like to apologize to the boy and his family, “as well as his many friends around the world, for the pain his words may have caused.” “His Holiness of him often makes fun of the people he meets in an innocent and joking way, even in public and in front of the cameras. He regrets this incident”, continues the message posted on Twitter.

The turning point of the Dalai Lama: “The reincarnations are over”

Raimondo Bultrini

The video in question, which went viral, was captured during an event on February 28, when the 87-year-old Dalai Lama spoke to a group of students at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala, in northern India, the country where he lives in exile.

The Dalai Lama turns 85. On YouTube his first album

In the footage we see a little boy approaching a microphone and asking the Buddhist spiritual leader: “Can I hug you?”. The Nobel Peace Prize winner invites the child to the stage, saying: “Here first”, and points to his cheek, which the child kisses. And he continues: “Then I think here too”, and points to his lips. The Dalai Lama then brings the child’s chin towards him and kisses him on the lips.

See also  British media: Many European energy companies are preparing to pay Russian gas in rubles – yqqlm

Laughter and applause are heard in the video. The two touch each other with their heads, before the Dalai Lama sticks out his tongue and says: “And suck my tongue.” When the two embrace, later in the video, the Dalai Lama tickles the child under the armpits.

You may also like

Biden wants to run again in 2024: “But...

The Dalai Lama kisses a child and asks...

Seventh Professional Music Conference in Extremadura

Knife attack near Belgrade: A neighbor attacked a...

The inspection in RS strengthens the control of...

Dead Father Sapienza, the neighborhood of Villa Tasca...

“About 1200 people at risk”

Representatives of the National Academy for Public Administration...

Bologna transfer market | Thiago Motta’s replacement for...

«The boat is leaking, there are pregnant women...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy