Home World The Dalai Lama recognizes an eight-year-old American boy among reincarnated spiritual leaders – Corriere TV
World

The Dalai Lama recognizes an eight-year-old American boy among reincarnated spiritual leaders – Corriere TV

by admin
The Dalai Lama recognizes an eight-year-old American boy among reincarnated spiritual leaders – Corriere TV

(Lapresse) A child 8-year-old Mongolian-US was recognized by the Dalai Lama tenth reincarnation of Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche, spiritual guide in Mongolia and third authority on Tibetan Buddhism. The baby – who is called Aguidai or Achiltai – is one of the twins in the family Altannarone of Mongolia’s major political and trading dynasties.
The recognition would have been formalized in a ceremony held in mid-February in monastery by Gandantegchinlen Khiid in Ulan Bator, which was followed on March 8 by a ceremony in Dharamshala, in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, where the Dalai Lama lives. But the choice of a child with a US passport could sound like a challenge to the Communist Party in Beijing. There Chineseindeed, he claims the right to directly appoint the leaders of Tibetan Buddhism. The ninth incarnation of the Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche was a Tibetan and died in Mongolia in 2012. (LaPresse)

March 29, 2023 – Updated March 29, 2023, 4:24 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  The stock exchanges of today, August 17th. Gas, Germany is dealing with the Russian stop: less than three months of autonomy. Positive price lists

You may also like

Last days to participate in Emergentes GranaJoven

Crónica Gutun Zuria in Bilbao: Abraham Boba (2023)

Euroleague Red Star Valencia live broadcast livestream |...

Major media and the systemic silencing of Palestinians...

concert date and ticket price

Controversy over the private flights of the President...

Two Tic-Tacs in the Land of Cedars –...

Elon Musk against artificial intelligence: “Let’s stop it,...

Zelensky called Xi Jinping: I want to talk...

Bakir Izetbegović’s wife stripped of professor status |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy