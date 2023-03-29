(Lapresse) A child 8-year-old Mongolian-US was recognized by the Dalai Lama tenth reincarnation of Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche, spiritual guide in Mongolia and third authority on Tibetan Buddhism. The baby – who is called Aguidai or Achiltai – is one of the twins in the family Altannarone of Mongolia’s major political and trading dynasties.

The recognition would have been formalized in a ceremony held in mid-February in monastery by Gandantegchinlen Khiid in Ulan Bator, which was followed on March 8 by a ceremony in Dharamshala, in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, where the Dalai Lama lives. But the choice of a child with a US passport could sound like a challenge to the Communist Party in Beijing. There Chineseindeed, he claims the right to directly appoint the leaders of Tibetan Buddhism. The ninth incarnation of the Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche was a Tibetan and died in Mongolia in 2012. (LaPresse)