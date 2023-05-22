He Dale Argentina Fest travels this summer to three cities in Spain. great musicians like Checkers Free, Airbag, Divided, Coti, Jokers o Getting to know Russia will be part of line-up which will be deployed in various Spanish cities.

The Dale Argentina Fest will be held on the days July 7 and 8 in the enclosure of Spanish village of Barcelonahe July 9 at the Ifema Madrid Fairgrounds and the July 16 in Tui Son Fusteret in Mallorca. But previously there will be presentation parties in different cities. Before the Barcelona festival, the July 8 in Malaga a presentation party con Jokers and Juanse (Paranoid Mice) in the trench room. Before the festival in Mallorca, two other parties will be held, in this case in Alicante (July 14, Sala The One) with Airbag and Juanse (Paranoid Mice) and in Valencia (July 15, Sala Repvblicca) with Airbag, Jokers and Juanse (Paranoid Mice).

The most recognized bands of Argentine music are preparing to make Spain vibrate in an exciting festival. Featured artists include Coti Sorokin, who has already conquered the Spanish public with his unforgettable hits such as “Nada fue un Error” and “Antes que ver el Sol”. In addition, the legendary rock group Dividedled by Ricardo Mollo, will relive the glorious 80s and 90s on stage, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of their fans.

The contagious rhythm of Argentine cumbia will also be present thanks to the participation of Checkers Free. His catchy hits, which have become anthems in nightclubs around the world, have found their way into the locker rooms of La Liga soccer teams and stadiums, where his lyrics have been covered. The excitement does not end there, as the festival will also feature iconic Argentine rock bands such as Guasones, Airbag and Juanse de Ratones Paranoicos, who promise to make the audience jump to the beat of their unforgettable classics. See also Ukraine latest news. Moscow: 600 Ukrainian soldiers killed in Kramatorsk in retaliation for raid on Makiivka

But let’s review the poster for the three days of the festival. In Barcelona (July 7 and 8, Poble Espanyol) we will be able to see Airbag, Knowing Russia, Coti, Free Ladies, Divided, Jokers and Juanse; in Madrid (July 9, Ifema Madrid Fairgrounds) there will be Airbag, Coti, Damas Gratis, Divididos, Guasones and Juanse; and finally in Mallorca (July 16, Tui Son Fusteret) will perform Airbag, Coti, Damas Gratis, Divididos, Guasones and Juanse.