the damage left by the collapse of the Nova Kachovka dam- Corriere TV

The report from the places affected by the flooding of the dam, three weeks later

by Lorenzo Cremonesi / CorriereTv

Even on the beaches of Odessa you can see the signs of the tragic flooding of Kherson caused by the Russians. Two young police officers patrol the sea to prevent people from going into the water where debris, animal debris and pollution such as chemicals and bacteria dangerous to health have arrived.

Two inhabitants of Kherson try to recover their house devastated by the flood. The water had risen to 2 meters and 85, the entire house was under water. Now in the house the ceiling is coming down, the furniture has been thrown away, there is a smell of decay, mushrooms and mosquitoes. A stove tries to heat the room.

The destruction in Kherson after the flood: the carcass of a cow was found, and the water also carried mines. A tugboat had come to the rescue to drain the river and clean up, but the Russians fired on it causing deaths among the rescuers. Everywhere there is a fish kill.

June 29, 2023 – Updated June 29, 2023 , 8:12 PM

