The damned of the frontier – World and Mission

Thousands of people try to cross the border between Mexico and the USA every day, but President Joe Biden has tightened the rules for obtaining asylum: “In Ciudad Juárez you live in desperate conditions”, says Mayte Elizalde, operator of the Hope Border Institute

“Migration is not a pleasure, but an inevitable necessity”: this phrase of Blessed Giovanni Battista Scalabrini stands out on a wall of the Clínica Hope, which in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez offers medical assistance every day to dozens of men, women and children who have arrived after an endless and perilous journey through Central America with the mirage of crossing the border.

Ciudad Juárez, in the northern state of Chihuahua, in fact lies on the border with the United States: a stone’s throw away – half an hour’s drive on the international Cordova de las Américas bridge, which runs over the Rio Grande – is El Paso, Texas. Many of the patients at the clinic, run by the Catholic organization Hope Border Institute which has its headquarters in El Paso, left from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador or distant Venezuela, fleeing extreme violence, poverty and natural disasters. And now that they’re one step away from the United States, they think their odyssey is finally coming to an end.

“Unfortunately, that’s not the case,” sighs Mayte Elizalde. “The policies promoted by President Biden, just like those of his predecessor Trump, focus entirely on deterrence, with the result of throwing these people back into situations of grave danger and suffering”. Mayte, a young worker at the Hope Border Institute, refers among other things to the restrictions on the right to asylum which in May replaced the disputed “Title 42”, the anti-Covid-19 law used since 2020 to reject 2.7 million migrants . But, in the absence of measures to deal with the causes of the departures, the mass of desperate people who try their luck in search of a dignified future – just as happens on this side of the ocean – will not stop growing. Between October 2021 and September 2022, according to data from the US Customs and Border Protection, border agents stopped a record number of 2 million and 300 thousand undocumented migrants. Many others had died before arriving: at least 350 deaths are counted every year in the Sonoran Desert alone. And there are those who drown trying to swim across the Rio Grande. At the end of March, however, a fire in a migrant center in Ciudad Juárez caused 39 victims: «Mexico receives 30,000 people rejected by the USA every month, but these people are not offered adequate hospitality, shelter, food , assistance», complains Mayte Elizalde.

Mayte, you are well aware of the trauma suffered by those who try to cross a border without having permission by law…

“That’s right: my parents are Mexican and my younger sister and I spent our childhood in Ciudad Juárez. There was a lot of violence there, the city in those years was the most dangerous in the world and for this reason, when I was eleven, we decided to move to El Paso. I was so happy: I was a huge Disney Channel fan and when I saw the new school it looked just like the one on TV! It was all beautiful, sparkling. But there was a problem: while mom and dad had work visas and I had American papers because my mother gave birth to me in the United States, my seven-year-old sister didn’t have a residence permit. So, one day as we were crossing the bridge back to El Paso after visiting relatives in Ciudad Juárez, we were stopped by border guards and interrogated for hours on end. I remember these officers asking us little girls, in tears, why our parents were bringing us to the US, as if they were guilty of something bad. It was horrible”.

And how did it end?

“They only let me and my father through, while my mother was sent back with my sister, whose passport was taken away. So we were divided. Then my mother went back to El Paso to work, leaving my little sister with relatives: she stayed a little with her uncles, a little with her grandparents… Every time we went to visit her, on the return journey, mom cried all the way. This went on for almost a year, until we managed to get my sister a student visa and she came back with us. But for her that period was very shocking: even today she doesn’t like to talk about it and every time she crosses the border she is attacked by strong agitation, she has a sort of post-traumatic stress related to that experience ».

Today you work with Hope Border Institute: what are your activities?

«On the humanitarian front, in Ciudad Juárez we manage the Clínica Hope, which is one of the largest refuges for migrants in the city, and the Casita Construyendo Esperanza, for women who have suffered violence. Then, together with the diocese of El Paso, thanks to the support of Bishop Mark Joseph Seitz, we launched the Border Refugee Assistance Fund, which supports the activities of various parishes and Catholic realities in response to the basic material and psychological humanitarian needs of people rejected in Mexico. In the USA, on the other hand, in addition to research and documentation work on the causes of migration, we focus on political advocacy and public opinion awareness to create a culture of solidarity in this borderland”.

What do you ask of politics?

“That it changes a series of measures aimed only at discouraging immigration, with the only result of worsening the humanitarian crisis underway just across our border. Now the US administration has announced its intention to open new identification centers in Colombia and Guatemala: let’s hope this is not a way to militarize the route by increasing its dangers. Even the introduction of a mobile app as the only tool for applying for asylum is causing major problems: people have very little time to enter their data, availability for verification interviews runs out quickly and often to members of the same family appointments are assigned miles away… Furthermore, according to the new rules, to apply for asylum in the United States it will be necessary to demonstrate that one has not obtained it in one of the transit countries: but this will push people to look for other, increasingly dangerous, channels to get here”.

What is your appeal to public opinion instead? A few weeks ago in Brownsville, on the Mexican border, a man in an SUV hit a group of Venezuelan asylum seekers, causing seven deaths…

“We have just published a report which explains how in the countries of departure of migrants there is so much poverty that people do not even have anything to eat, or situations of conflict or political violence. All this while experiencing the serious effects of climate change which affects people’s livelihood possibilities: in many areas it is no longer possible to live from agriculture and the investments envisaged to create new jobs have never been made. We want to explain to the public that migrating is not a choice made lightly but an obligation, to urge Americans to open their eyes to what is happening elsewhere in order to be more empathetic with those who arrive here. Above all, we are committed to building solidarity in this peculiar borderland, where the culture and inhabitants are so similar that we call El Paso and Ciudad Juárez “sister cities”. We cannot turn our backs on those who knock on our door: they have suffered enough, let us not burden them with more pain”.