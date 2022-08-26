The dancing video of the Finnish female prime minister sparked heated discussions. Safety experts believe that dancing is a small matter, but safety is a big deal.

A video of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin drinking and dancing at a private party was leaked, sparking controversy that soon went beyond Finland’s borders. Some thought her doing so was detrimental to her image, while others supported her, and many women even filmed dancing videos to show her solidarity. Safety experts believe that dancing is a small thing, but safety is a big thing.

“I am also human,” Marin responded on the 24th, choking several times, “I also long for happiness, light and fun in the dark clouds.”

event

This year’s hot dance: the female prime minister’s drug test certificate is innocent

A video of Marin dancing at a private party, which appeared on social media on the 18th, caused an immediate sensation and went viral.

In one video, Marin and five other people pose and dance for the camera; in another, Marin appears to lie on the floor and sing to the camera. Someone in the video called “The Flour Gang”, so it was said that she might be taking drugs at the party.

Marin declined to disclose the date and location of the party. She said she had social rights outside of work hours, drank only in moderation, and showed up at her desk on time the next morning.

She said she had never taken drugs and that there was “nothing wrong with her behavior” in private. “I don’t want those images to go viral, but it’s up to them to decide how voters see it.”

“These videos are private and filmed in private spaces. I’m not happy that these are known to the public,” said Marin, who simply attended the party and sang and danced at the party “in a boisterous way.” Spent an evening with friends.

On the 19th, she still accepted a drug test. The prime minister’s special adviser, Ida Waring, said the urine test Marin had received was a “comprehensive test” that included tests for cocaine, amphetamines, cannabis and opioids.

On the 22nd, the Finnish government issued a statement saying: “The results of the drug test conducted by Prime Minister Sanna Marin on August 19, 2022 showed that no illegal drugs were present.”

Last year’s close: I shouldn’t be so rambunctious

After passing the drug test, another video showed her dancing with a group of musicians, models and influencers at a nightclub in Helsinki. Then came the news of her carnival at the official residence in July this year, and indecent photos of two women at the time were leaked: they were topless for pictures. On the 23rd, Marin apologized.

“I don’t think the photo is appropriate and I apologize for that,” she said. This photo was taken at a party at her residence after a local music festival on July 8. Other than that, “nothing special happened” at the party.

Another party was also mentioned:

On the evening of December 4, 2021, Marin went to a nightclub in Helsinki and danced until 4 am the next day.

On the 4th, Foreign Minister Pekka Havestow, who had a meeting with Marin the day before, tested positive for the new crown virus, and Marin became a close contact.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that text messages were sent to close contacts of the meeting on the 4th. Marin said he didn’t bring his phone and missed text messages. Earlier, the secretary told her that she had received two doses of the vaccine, so she did not need to be quarantined.

“I shouldn’t have been so casual…I’m really sorry,” she apologized twice at the time. “I was wrong. I should have thought about things more carefully.”