Among the Italian publishing houses that deal with Manga, I consider J-Pop one of the best, both as a form of expression and for the valuable work of layout and use of papers. All supported by interesting and enjoyable story choices.

Unfortunately, even the best can sometimes miss the mark, the work “The Dangers in my Heart” by Norio Sakurai is a rather ordinary manga, probably aimed at a rather low age group of readers.

The drawing itself is not so captivating, very normal with few details and almost non-existent backdrops, all this leads to a slow and tiring reading, as the events are nothing innovative.

The plot revolves around an introverted student, Kyotaro Ichikawa, who in his mind fantasizes about physically eliminating his classmate Anna Yameda, a student who poses as a photomodel due to her beauty.

His obsession with this girl leads him to experience embarrassing situations, making the student see Yameda with increasingly different eyes…

The very simple plot leaves little to the surprise effect. As mentioned, one has the idea of ​​a work created to entice young readers to approach reading the manga, everything is demonstrated by a linear narrative, in which there are no subplots and in addition this relationship between the two students, made more than fortuitous circumstances without dialogue are ideas that have no continuity in the continuation of events.

Light reading for beginners.

Thanks:

Share this: Facebook

X

