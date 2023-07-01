The Daniel Ortega Regime Targets Nicaraguan Writer Sergio Ramírez’s House, Highlighting Ongoing Repression

Title: Ortega Regime Seizes Nicaraguan Writer Sergio Ramírez’s House

Date: June 30, 2023

The Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramírez has reportedly had one of his houses in Masatepe, department of Masaya, taken over by agents of the Daniel Ortega regime. The news was first revealed by journalist and political prisoner Miguel Mendoza on Twitter.

The house in question was also the location of the Luisa Mercado Foundation, as mentioned by Mendoza. The Foundation, known for its dedication to providing music education for children and youth in Masatepe and nearby municipalities, as well as housing a library with approximately 6,000 titles, became the target of the Ortega regime’s assault.

According to Mendoza’s tweet, agents of the Ortega Police forcefully entered the property and damaged one of its doors. The exact motive behind this action remains uncertain.

Sergio Ramírez, a prominent figure in Nicaraguan literature, has yet to comment on the reported seizure of his house. This incident, however, adds to his list of grievances with the Ortega dictatorship. In February, along with 93 others, Ramírez had his nationality revoked and his property confiscated by the regime.

Notably, this act follows a series of aggressive measures taken by the Ortega regime. In April 2022, the National Assembly, controlled by the dictatorship, cancelled the legal status of various non-governmental organizations, including the Luisa Mercado Foundation.

The Luisa Mercado Foundation, in addition to promoting music education, also served as a vital resource for the local community by offering a significant library. The cancellation of its legal status deprived numerous children and youth in Masatepe and nearby areas of valuable educational opportunities.

The seizure of Sergio Ramírez’s house points to a concerning escalation in the Ortega regime’s authoritarian tactics. As international attention focuses on Nicaragua, discussions surrounding human rights violations and the silencing of dissenting voices continue to gain momentum.

At the time of writing this article, there has been no response from Sergio Ramírez on the incident. The confiscation of his property serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by those who dare to question or oppose the Ortega dictatorship.

