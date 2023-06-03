Home » The Danish premier in Parliament: “ChatGPT wrote my speech”
COPENHAGEN – “What I have just read is not my work. Or any other human being’s”. With these words the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen he suddenly interrupted the speech he was giving in his parliament to communicate that what he had just said was the result of‘Artificial intelligencespecifically a text created by ChatGPT.

“While she hasn’t always hit the nail on the head, both in terms of the details of the government’s work program and punctuation, it is both fascinating and terrifying what she is capable of,” added the leader, thus revealing the nature of her choice: a real experiment to understand what the future holds for us, compared to a tool – precisely AI – which arouses as much curiosity as fear.

To the point that many are considering developing a code of conduct for its use. Just in recent days, the European Union and the United States announced that they will present a first draft of this code within a few weeks, hoping that others will be able to sign it.

